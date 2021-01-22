Californians would be given time to mourn dead loved ones under this bill

Large California employers would be required to provide up to 10 days of unpaid bereavement leave under a bill currently being considered by the Legislature.

The bill, Assembly Bill 95, authored by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Cupertino, requires employers with 25 or more employees to offer 10 days of bereavement leave to employees whose spouse, child, parent, sibling, grandparent, grandchild or domestic partner has died.

The bill requires smaller employers to provide up to three days of bereavement leave.

Employees who are disciplined, discharged or discriminated against for taking such leave would be empowered to file a complaint with the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement.

Low's office cited California's growing number of COVID-19-related deaths as part of the impetus behind the bill.

"I understand that businesses small and large across the state are facing unprecedented hardships, so I want to be very clear in noting that I am listening to their concerns while crafting legislation that protects workers," Low said in a statement. "Our state must act to show compassion for Californians who lose their loved-ones, especially during this crisis."

This isn't the first time state lawmakers have weighed a bereavement bill.