California's gig worker initiative blew a giant hole in its landmark labor law. What's left?

With the passage of Proposition 22, some say California's labor landscape in the age of AB 5 has become even more contradictory and confusing.

For example, AB 5 affects community theaters, which hire actors and staff as employees.

"You got theaters going under and arts going under, because of a law that rideshare companies have been exempted from," said Karen Anderson, a freelance writer in Orange County and the administrator of a Facebook group Freelancers Against AB5.

Anderson said she has identified 400 different categories of jobs still affected by AB 5.

"It's all the more picking winners and losers," she said, "and losers are really on the losing end."

David Townsend, a political advisor for moderate Democrats in the Legislature, said Assembly Bill 5 was a "massively unfair" law that served "the Teamsters" rather than California workers. The bill is "pretty toothless if you take the gig economy out of it," he said.

But Jill Habig, founder and president of the Public Rights Project, said the law still has a huge potential to lift the standard of living for the state's low-waged workers, even after tech companies won a carve-out with Proposition 22.