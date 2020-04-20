California's growers to decide future of funding for grapevine pest, disease prevention

"This is overwhelming and it scares the heck of out me," Ed Weber, Napa County's farm adviser at the time, told Wine Spectator in 1999 after touring the Temecula Valley.

Growers in California partially fund the sharpshooter board through an assessment – a tax of sorts – paid on the value of their grapes per ton. In 2019, the assessment was $1 for every $1,000 of value per ton of grapes crushed; over the board’s history, the assessment has averaged $1.39 per $1,000, according to the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, which released a statement early last week encouraging eligible members to vote yes on the assessment’s continuation.

“While these are troubling times, it is imperative that we protect our vineyards from these destructive pests and diseases,” Grapegrowers said in its release, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote will include not just wine grape growers, but table grape, raisin and grape juice producers in the state. Each growing entity is afforded one vote, according to the board, meaning that producers with multiple, distinct growing entities (with different federal tax identification numbers) will be afforded multiple votes.