California's growers to decide future of funding for grapevine pest, disease prevention

California’s grape growers in coming weeks will be asked to vote whether or not to continue funding research to protect the state’s vineyards from harmful pests and diseases.
The vote, held every five years, will decide the future of industry funding for the Pierce’s Disease/Glassy Winged SharpShooter Board. The board, named for a harmful grapevine pest and the vine-killing disease it spreads, advises the California Department of Food and Agriculture and works to combat designated grapevine pests and diseases in the state.
An outbreak of Pierce’s Disease, spread by the glassy-winged sharpshooter, destroyed hundreds of acres of vineyards in Southern California’s Temecula Valley in the 1990s. The pest is thought to have first arrived in California in 1994, possibly from the American Southeast. Riverside County in 1999 declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak which frightened growers in Napa and around the state. The state board was established shortly after the outbreak in 2001.
"This is overwhelming and it scares the heck of out me," Ed Weber, Napa County's farm adviser at the time, told Wine Spectator in 1999 after touring the Temecula Valley.
Growers in California partially fund the sharpshooter board through an assessment – a tax of sorts – paid on the value of their grapes per ton. In 2019, the assessment was $1 for every $1,000 of value per ton of grapes crushed; over the board’s history, the assessment has averaged $1.39 per $1,000, according to the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, which released a statement early last week encouraging eligible members to vote yes on the assessment’s continuation.
“While these are troubling times, it is imperative that we protect our vineyards from these destructive pests and diseases,” Grapegrowers said in its release, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote will include not just wine grape growers, but table grape, raisin and grape juice producers in the state. Each growing entity is afforded one vote, according to the board, meaning that producers with multiple, distinct growing entities (with different federal tax identification numbers) will be afforded multiple votes.
The state board, which is also partially funded by federal, state and local governments, has poured significant money – more than $34 million – into researching and reducing the disease’s impact on California’s grape growers. The board has spent more than $45 million on research since its establishment in 2001.
This funding helped researchers at UC, Davis develop Pierce’s Disease-resistant breeds of wine grapes that were released last year.
Both the research and mitigation have taken significant effort from the board and its supporters, Professor of Viticulture and Enology Andy Walker, who successfully bred the disease-resistant vines, told the Register last year.
“Without (the board’s effort), there would be very little viticulture in California, because it’s native to the state now,” Walker said of the glassy-winged sharpshooter in a December interview. “It moved into cultivated vineyards and wiped them out very quickly.”
Pierce’s Disease, for which there is no known cure, can kill grape vines in as little as two years. Once the disease-causing bacteria is injected into the vine by the glassy winged sharp shooter, it can block flow of water to leaves and otherwise stress the vine to the point of death. The disease costs the state of California more than $100 million annually in vine losses, industry assessments and compliance costs, according to a study done by University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources researchers.
The last vote, in 2015, saw more than 80 percent of growers approve continuation of funding. Growers who have received ballots must return them to the board by May 8; at least 40% of eligible growers must cast votes in order for the referendum to be valid, according to Napa Valley Grapegrowers.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
