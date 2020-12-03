California's minimum wage is set to increase again in January

In 2021, California's minimum wage will be $14 an hour.

That brings it one step closer toward an end goal of $15 an hour for all employers statewide by 2023.

The $14-an-hour minimum wage applies to all employers with 26 or more employees; employers with fewer employees must pay a minimum of $13 an hour for work as of Jan. 1.

Though $14 an hour is the statewide standard, several California municipalities maintain their own minimum wage which is higher, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

Those include, as of Jan. 1:

— Alameda ($15 an hour)

— Belmont ($15 an hour)

— Berkeley ($16.07 an hour)

— Burlingame ($15 an hour)

— Cupertino ($15.65 an hour)

— Daly City ($15 an hour)

— El Cerrito ($15.61 an hour)

— Emeryville ($16.84 an hour)

— Fremont ($15 an hour)

— Half Moon Bay ($15 an hour)

— Los Altos ($15.65 an hour)