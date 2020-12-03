California's minimum wage is set to increase again in January

In 2021, California's minimum wage will be $14 an hour.
That brings it one step closer toward an end goal of $15 an hour for all employers statewide by 2023.
The $14-an-hour minimum wage applies to all employers with 26 or more employees; employers with fewer employees must pay a minimum of $13 an hour for work as of Jan. 1.
Though $14 an hour is the statewide standard, several California municipalities maintain their own minimum wage which is higher, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center.
Those include, as of Jan. 1:
— Alameda ($15 an hour)
— Belmont ($15 an hour)
— Berkeley ($16.07 an hour)
— Burlingame ($15 an hour)
— Cupertino ($15.65 an hour)
— Daly City ($15 an hour)
— El Cerrito ($15.61 an hour)
— Emeryville ($16.84 an hour)
— Fremont ($15 an hour)
— Half Moon Bay ($15 an hour)
— Los Altos ($15.65 an hour)
— Los Angeles ($15 an hour)
— Los Angeles County ($15 an hour)
— Malibu ($15 an hour)
— Menlo Park ($15 an hour)
— Milpitas ($15.40 an hour)
— Mountain View ($16.30 an hour)
— Novato ($15.24 an hour)
— Oakland ($14.36 an hour)
— Palo Alto ($15.65 an hour)
— Pasadena ($15 an hour)
— Petaluma ($15.20 an hour)
— Redwood City ($15.62 an hour)
— Richmond ($15.21 an hour)
— San Carlos ($15.24 an hour)
— San Francisco ($16.07 an hour)
— San Jose ($15.45 an hour)
— San Leandro ($15 an hour)
— San Mateo ($15.62 an hour)
— Santa Clara ($15.65 an hour)
— Santa Monica ($15 an hour)
— Santa Rosa ($15.20 an hour)
— South San Francisco ($15.24 an hour)
— Sunnyvale ($16.30 an hour)
