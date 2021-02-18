California's REAL ID deadline is back. The DMV is bracing for a surge of late applicants

The federal government last year gave California drivers a one-year reprieve from a deadline to obtain a REAL ID, conceding to fears that requiring millions of people to visit the DMV in a pandemic would spread the coronavirus.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The new deadline now is just seven months away, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles is bracing for a massive influx of state REAL ID applicants in late summer.

"We expect that demand for REAL ID to peak as it gets closer to the Oct. 1 date," said Steve Gordon, director of the California DMV.

Californians beginning on Oct. 1 must have a REAL ID in order to do things such as board a plane for domestic flights without a passport or enter a federal building.

If current models hold, the department anticipates serving upwards of 1 million Californians a month in August and September, Gordon said.

To satisfy that growing demand, Gordon said the department is taking many steps.

One is to steer as much DMV traffic as possible through the department's newly revamped website, where many services can be obtained without ever having to step into a state office.