California's tax revenue is surging. Will Gov. Newsom send some back to taxpayers?

Gov. Gavin Newsom in January telegraphed the likelihood that Californians could get a little money back from Sacramento this year because of the Gann Limit when he presented a $227 billion budget proposal showing state spending exceeding the spending cap by about $100 million.

By state law, half of that money would go to schools and half would go back to residents. Most households would get a few dollars in the mail under the projections Newsom disclosed.

Since then, the state's budget outlook grew even rosier, with tax collections coming in $16.7 billion above what Newsom projected, meaning even more money could be doled out directly to taxpayers.

"As revenues have continued to surge this spring, it could trigger the 'Gann Limit' — which would be only the second time it's happened in more than 40 years," Finance Department spokesman H.D. Palmer said in a statement. "We'll know by next week whether we've reached this point. If so, it will be reflected in the Governor's revised budget."

Wealthy Californians paying more tax

According to the new report by the legislative analyst's office, changes in how the state's wealthiest residents earn income could set the stage for more taxpayer refunds through 2024-25 running into the billions of dollars.