Calistoga adopts an austere budget, avoiding layoffs

CALISTOGA -- City officials have come to agreement on a budget for the coming year, by bargaining for pay freezes, cutting department expenditures, and postponing capital improvement projects.

Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have slashed city hotel tax revenue, with a $4 million loss expected through August.

A normal year might bring in $6 million in transient occupancy tax. That number is now projected at $2.3 million, based on information from Visit Napa Valley. But while July’s TOT is expected to be at about 10% of normal, next June is projected to be up to 75% of normal revenue income.

To deal with the losses, city department heads have revised expenditures, and have brought down costs by 9%, or $900,000.

In bargaining with employee groups, concessions were made across the board, with a 3% cost of living increase suspended; 5-step increases have been frozen; and city employees are expected to take eight hours of furlough.

In addition, city employees are giving up car allowances and technical stipends have been suspended. Additionally, unfulfilled vacancies within all departments will remain vacant for the coming year.

The total overall concessions from employees come to $1.7 million.