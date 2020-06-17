Calistoga adopts an austere budget, avoiding layoffs

CALISTOGA -- City officials have come to agreement on a budget for the coming year, by bargaining for pay freezes, cutting department expenditures, and postponing capital improvement projects.
Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have slashed city hotel tax revenue, with a $4 million loss expected through August.
A normal year might bring in $6 million in transient occupancy tax. That number is now projected at $2.3 million, based on information from Visit Napa Valley. But while July’s TOT is expected to be at about 10% of normal, next June is projected to be up to 75% of normal revenue income.
To deal with the losses, city department heads have revised expenditures, and have brought down costs by 9%, or $900,000.
In bargaining with employee groups, concessions were made across the board, with a 3% cost of living increase suspended; 5-step increases have been frozen; and city employees are expected to take eight hours of furlough.
In addition, city employees are giving up car allowances and technical stipends have been suspended. Additionally, unfulfilled vacancies within all departments will remain vacant for the coming year.
The total overall concessions from employees come to $1.7 million.
Pensions are safe, said Gloria Leon, the city’s administrative services director.
The city has also saved about $9.6 million by postponing capital improvement projects.
Impact fees are expected to bring in nearly $1 million, which will contribute to general fund projects, and revenue should be about $13.6 by the end of the year, Leon said.
Each year since 2014, the city has met its goal of 50% in General Fund reserves. The coming year will see about 22.7% in reserves, but that is still up from the 20% the city council requested from staff.
“This reserve has allowed us to weather the situation we’re in now,” said Mayor Chris Canning.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.