Calistoga affordable housing project to give preference to Calistoga residents, employees

CALISTOGA -- The developer of the 78-unit affordable housing project on Lincoln Avenue has made adjustments to their proposal, to give preference to Calistoga residents and those who work here.

In response to the questions raised by the City Council at its June 2 meeting as to who would be able to qualify for living at the apartments, For the Future Housing Inc, also said it would provide provisions to prevent residents from being forced out of apartments if their income grows beyond qualifying levels.

A representative from FFHI addressed the council's concerns on Tuesday, stating first priority would be given to applicants who are Calistoga residents and people who work in Calistoga, followed by those who live and work elsewhere in Napa County.

The new rental project at 1855 Lincoln Ave. was previously entitled in December 2018 and the current project has been approved by the council. The new project would be 100% affordable and consist of 38 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units. Construction could start in the first quarter of 2021.