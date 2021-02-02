Calistoga approves 50-unit apartment/condominium project

DeNova would also serve as manager of the property, though with no on-site office.

Three different apartment designs will differentiate between one- and two-bedroom units, and a variety of design elements include open spaces, landscaping and raised garden beds, gables, balconies, and dormers.

Each unit will have at least a single garage, and DeNova Homes has also committed to improving on-street parking and sidewalks on Grant Street.

Planning Commission Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes also addressed concerns from the public regarding new construction of a three-story complex and maintaining Calistoga’s small-town character. He cited the continual need for affordable housing, especially when workers are needed for the new resort on Silverado Trail.

“We have a known deficiency of any kind of housing of this sort to fill a very real need,” he said. “We are in a rural area, and in a small town, but the only way to stay a small town, and to house the people we need to house in town, is either to grow out, as in Los Angeles, or to grow up.”

WATCH NOW: HOMELESS AND PREGNANT: ONE NAPAN'S STORY

PHOTOS: CHECK OUT NAPA’S MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES IN DECEMBER

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.