Calistoga-area crash injures boy; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on a felony allegation of driving under the influence after a crash near Calistoga that injured a 3-year-old boy late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

David Lloyd Smith III, 24, was at the wheel of a 2014 Honda that was headed west on Tubbs Lane west of Highway 128, CHP said in a news release. At 11:57 p.m., Smith drove through a stop sign and struck a rock wall behind a T-intersection, according to the CHP.

The driver and the boy were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for what CHP described as moderate injuries. Afterward, Smith was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of DUI causing injury, as well as a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

