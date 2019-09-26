Despite temperatures in the triple digits, Calistogans persevered through PG&E’s first Public Safety Power Shutdown (PSPS) on Wednesday without major incident.
Notices from PG&E about the likelihood of a PSPS began going out Sunday, initially threatening 10,500 Napa County customers, and continued with various updates through Wednesday.
PG&E implemented public safety power shutoffs before dawn Wednesday for 1,284 customers in the Calistoga area, then began restoring electricity in the afternoon.
Residents and business owners agreed the biggest issue was not knowing whether or not the power was actually going to be shut off.
Rancho de Calistoga, the mobile home park with 184 senior residents, was without power for about 12 hours beginning at 4:40 a.m.
The cutoff, which did not affect the core of Calistoga, was a precautionary move in advance of strong winds expected Wednesday morning that heightened the risk of damage to PG&E equipment and possible wildfires, the utility reported.
PG&E set up a temporary cooling and telecommunications station at the Napa Valley Fairgrounds. This was the first staging of such a resource in the North Bay, said company spokesperson Deanna Contreras. Now that permits and equipment resources are in place, installation will be more routine and the Napa region can expect such stations to be available for each PSPS event.
The Calistoga Resource Center, located in a tent, can accommodate up to 100 people with bottled water, charging stations, and a cool place to sit. As temperatures climbed above 100 degrees during the day, Contreras said the station received about five people, fewer than the eight or so reporters who showed up from newspapers and TV stations around the Bay area.
The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce emailed a survey to local businesses asking how their business was affected by the PSPS.
“Out of the 30 responses we received only one of them did not have power. The rest of the responses were to tell us they had power and some of the steps they have done (generators) to keep their lights on if their power is cut. Quite a few have installed generators,” said Chamber Executive Director Troy Campbell.
The City of Calistoga is also offering a charging station to the public during a PSPS, set up outside city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arco on the corner of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard was without power from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, as were businesses in the Riverlea shopping center across the way.
360 Salon and Day Spa owner Kyla Terry said she had to call “a ton of clients to reschedule.” Terry and her husband, Nick Gutierrez, also own Soul Rebel Coffee shop, also in Riverlea. Gutierrez closed the shop for the day and lost a day’s business. He acted fast to borrow a generator to keep his freezer going in the hot weather.
“In two hours the freezer went from zero to 40 degrees,” Terry said.
When asked if people should consider purchasing small generators for home or small business use, Contreras discouraged the idea with the exception of those with electronic medical devices or other serious issues.
There will only be a handful of PSPS events this fire season, and the cost and burdensome operation of the generators, not to mention the safety factors, outweigh their usefulness, she said.