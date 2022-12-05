Calistoga begins repairing pipe that has leaked more than 130,000 gallons of water since August

A one-inch-diameter pipe carrying drinking water has been leaking under Highway 128 at 2960 Foothill Blvd. in Calistoga for more than three months. The leak has caused water to puddle on the highway.

Calistoga City Council members were not impressed with the length of time that has passed since the leak was discovered in August.

“It’s more than enough water that’s leaked out to fill several swimming pools,” said councilmember Gary Kraus. “The city needs to be nimble enough that—especially during a drought, especially during a water crisis—the city needs to get these problems correctly as quickly as possible.”

After several complaints from residents brought the issue to the city's attention, Kraus pulled the issue from the consent calendar at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting, prompting a response from Public Works director Derek Raynor.

“It is a tricky situation because we did have to go out and procure bids," said Raynor. "We procured three bids to make sure we got the lowest price and that took, you know, the better part of three months.”

When the customary bidding process began back in August, Raynor estimated the broken pipe was losing 30 gallons of water a day and continued to leak at that rate though mid-October. Since then the leak has gotten worse. Since mid-October, he estimates, the pipe has been leaking at a rate of two gallons a minute.

That estimate suggests that roughly 130,950 gallons of the city’s drinking water have been lost so far. Raynor said that scale of leakage translates to an $1,800 loss. For perspective, Raynor said the average single-family home in Calistoga uses 100,000 gallons of water per year.

Public Works officials do have the option to declare an emergency, which would allow them to bypass the bidding process and hire a contractor of their choice to fix the problem.

“Had this been a leak like on the North Bay Aqueduct or on a major supply line, a significant leak, then we would have had an emergency, we could have gotten a contractor to fix it immediately," Raynor said. "So I can assure you of that.”

Officials said at the November meeting the city is in the process of developing master contracts, or on-call lists, which are the pre-negotiated rates for contractors used in emergencies.

Calistoga, like much of California, in currently in a Stage II water emergency that has been in effect since May 2021. Along with a dozen or so other regulations, the emergency declaration mandates that residents limit outdoor watering to two days a week between midnight and 10 a.m. and only wash full loads of clothes and dishes.

“We’re asking people not to water their yards, we’re asking them to take all kinds of precautions to save water, and the city has a leak that the bureaucracy of contract bidding does not permit the efficient execution of the needed work,” said Kraus.

Like Kraus, Mayor Chris Canning was upset by the amount of time it took Public Works to begin repairs. “I think different judgment could have been used on whether or not (this leak) constituted an emergency or not,” he said.

In his decade-long tenure as mayor, Canning had not seen a leak that has dragged on for so long. “I would say it’s a relatively small leak, but the length of time it has been leaking, I haven’t seen that before,” he said.

Canning feels assured that this leak serves as a wake-up call, and believes that the creation of master contracts, which are in the works, will stop such incidents from happening again in the future.

“If (a master contract) was set up this time, then you know (the leak) could have been addressed immediately,” said Canning. “Candidly, it should have been addressed immediately.”

This isn’t the first months-long water leak the county has experienced this year. In August, the town of Yountville experienced a leak at the nearby Veterans Home of California. The city estimated a 10-gallon-per-minute loss, while the state Department of Veterans Affairs’ estimate was closer to 100 gallons a minute.

That leak was determined to be CalVet’s responsibility to fix, and an emergency contract was used to provide the initial fix, which came undone after three weeks. It was then found a new part had to be manufactured out of state, causing a delay before the pipe was repaired in early November.

Officials in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Yountville who were contacted by the Napa Valley Register all said they have either master contracts or on-call contact lists in place, and that their public works departments would likely be internally equipped to handle an issue similar to the one Calistoga experienced.

Felix Hernandez III is the maintenance and utilities director for the city of American Canyon and has more than 25 years of public works experience in four cities, including St. Helena. When told about Calistoga’s three-month leak on a one-inch line, he was concerned.

“Being that it is a rather lengthy repair timeline, I’d venture to guess the city of Calistoga had some extenuating circumstances causing a delay,” said Hernandez, who estimates that a standard one-inch drinking water pipe would take his city staff less than eight hours to repair.

He also said that, based on his experience, cities often are able to share resources within the county. Hernandez was unaware of the water leak in Calistoga but said that "the city of American Canyon would have helped if asked.”

Calistoga’s Public Works department declined to comment when asked why it opted to endure the lengthy bidding process before asking a neighboring public works agency for help that could have sped up the repair and in turn saved water.

With the three-month bidding process completed, repairs were set to begin Monday under the guidance of FCB Construction Inc., which presented the lowest bid of $59,428. Because repairs will take place on the highway, they will be done at night to minimize traffic delays and to provide a safer work environment for repair workers.

If there are no unforeseen weather or material delays, city officials predict FCB will have the pipe fixed before week’s end.