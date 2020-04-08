Calistoga catering business, vineyard, team to serve 700 free meals

“To have to go out to those people and tell them (we ran out)… there’s definitely a demand for this. Hopefully it will inspire others.”

It already has. As the numbers started to grow past 400, that’s when St. Helena’s Clark Vineyard Management (CVM) stepped in.

“It wasn’t super organized… Theorem was in for 450 and I just offered up that CVM would pick up the sponsorship of the balance,” said Joshua Clark, the company’s owner. Clark is also co-sponsoring this coming Friday’s give-away.

Mitchell said the free meals will continue for at least three more Fridays, with different sponsors.

“With the uncertainty and not knowing what’s going to happen (around the pandemic and shelter-in-place order) we’re going to do this as long as there is a need,” he said. “I think it’s going to kick other chefs and food producers in this valley into gear and into helping everyone who needs it.”

Going forward, Cerda and his team will continue to donate their time to support Mitchell and Free Meal Friday.

“Our goal is to keep this going throughout the time people are out of work. We want to do it in a way that will inspire and challenge others... who’s going to step up next?” Cerda said.