Calistoga City Council moves ahead with deal to buy Napa County Fairgrounds

Calistoga’s acquisition of the Napa County Fairgrounds property is finally moving forward, a little more than two years after a previous deal was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic strained Calistoga’s tourism-based economy.

The Calistoga City Council approved a purchase and sale agreement for the entire 70.6-acre fairground at a meeting Tuesday evening, at the cost of roughly $15,885,000. For the sale to go through, however, a two-thirds majority of Calistoga voters needs to decide to fund that purchase, and pay for needed infrastructure improvements that would also cost about $9.1 million, by approving a special tax through a citywide Community Facilities District.

In addition, the Napa County Board of Supervisors must approve the agreement at a future meeting.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In a change from the previous deal, the agreement accepted by the council Tuesday includes the entire fairgrounds site, including the Mount St. Helena Golf Course. Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning noted at the meeting that adding the golf course to the deal was highly requested by the community.

Summarizing the pact, Laurie Gustafson, an attorney who worked on the agreement, said the city would have 180 days from the time the agreement is executed to carry out a due diligence examination of the property. The city would also have until June 30, 2023 to secure funding under a financing contingency agreement, and the city has the right to back out of the agreement — and receive a $100,000 deposit back — if it chooses to do so before the deadline.

If everything works out — including voter approval of the special ballot measure expected early next year — the deal is projected to close on July 31, 2023, Gustafson said. Canning noted that, owing to the needed maintenance, the property will not be immediately usable once the city acquires it.

“This property has a significant amount of maintenance, repair and correction that needs to happen before it’s safe to be used,” Canning said. “There will be certain elements of the property that can be used sooner rather than later, but at the end of the day — I know we’re anxious, we’re excited, it’s an emotional property — Aug. 1, 2023 doesn’t mean it’s open for business.”

Calistoga grass roots effort pushes for Napa County Fairgrounds sale More than 150 residents of Calistoga — and counting — have signed up for a newsletter devoted to moving the sale of the Napa County Fairgrounds forward.

The agreement with Napa County also contains a few provisions, Gustafson said. The first is a revenue-sharing provision, which declares that if the city sells parts of the property at higher than fair-market value, it will split net proceeds with the county 50-50, with the county’s share declining each year by 2.5%.

Another 50-50 provision, with the same 2.5% yearly decline in share for the county, would be applied to new long-term leases with a third party for purposes other than historic uses of the property.

Also, if housing units are built on the property, the county would receive 80% of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation credits, with the city receiving 20%. That provision lasts for the next three RHNA cycles or 24 years, whichever comes first, according to the staff report. The housing allocation is assigned by California to regions in eight-year cycles, and then regional authorities divide those allocations among cities and counties.

Until the sale goes through, the city will also pay Napa County about $15,000 monthly starting on March 1 next year in maintenance costs for the golf course portion of the property.

Though the council unanimously approved the agreement, councilmembers decided they wanted more specific details on how the special tax would impact the Calistoga community before deciding on how to allocate the tax between Calistoga’s residents and businesses. The councilmembers indicated tentative support for a balanced allocation that would split the tax burden equally among four categories — residential, hospitality, undeveloped parcels, and commercial, industrial and retail — but requested the city come back with how much that allocation would add to property tax bills.

The City Council will return for a yet-to-be-scheduled special meeting next week to discuss those figures.