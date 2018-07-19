CALISTOGA — Members of the City Council told staff Tuesday to work out a compromise with a local applicant whose effort to open a real estate office has run afoul of the city’s formula business ordinance.
Calistoga native Sandy Tucker wants to open an office at 1437 Lincoln Ave. affiliated with NextHome, a real estate company with independently operated franchises nationwide.
She said that after she’d gotten the green light from city staff and spent $50,000 on the project, City Manager Dylan Feik intervened and said she would need to apply for a use permit as a formula business.
City code aims to protect Calistoga’s small-town character by prohibiting formula restaurants and hotels but allowing other formula businesses as long as they receive a use permit and are considered local-serving.
The Planning Commission denied Tucker’s application on June 27 by a vote of 2-1, so she appealed to the council.
On Tuesday, councilmembers told staff to negotiate with Tucker and her attorney on use permit conditions that would allow her to open without setting a precedent that would open the door for other formula businesses and possibly endanger the whole ordinance.
The compromise could involve generic signs on the front window that wouldn’t mention the NextHome affiliation.
As Tuesday’s hearing was wrapping up, Tucker asked if the council would approve her project on the spot if she agreed not to post any NextHome signs outside. Councilmembers declined, saying they first wanted to hear from Feik and Mayor Chris Canning, who were both on vacation and couldn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, and to get clarification from legal counsel on a few issues, including the details of Tucker’s franchise agreement with NextHome.
The matter is tentatively set to come back to the council on Aug. 7.
No members of the public spoke out against the project. Four people urged the council to approve her application, and other supporters sat in the audience wearing “Yes!” badges.
After a wave of new businesses operated by people from outside Calistoga, “Here we have a chance to have another locally owned and operated business in town that will only bring money to Calistoga,” said Jennifer Breiner, owner of Fitness First.
Vice Mayor Michael Dunsford said the issue isn’t about Tucker, but about formula businesses.
“You’re the nicest person on the planet. We want you in Calistoga,” he told Tucker. “But really it’s about protecting our ordinance and protecting the future. If you make small exceptions for one, the next guy in line might be something that we as a community don’t want. So we have to be careful.”
In addition to signage, councilmembers were interested in how deeply involved NextHome would be in running or managing Tucker’s business.
Tucker said NextHome primarily provides local independent operators with technological and marketing tools to help them reach a larger pool of potential clients.
Tucker’s franchise agreement with NextHome “doesn’t tell her how to run her business,” her attorney Emily Fisher told the council. “That’s up to her.”
“The business is Sandy,” Fisher said. “It’s the Realtor that drives the business. NextHome provides tools.”
However, Councilmember Jim Barnes said he was concerned by some of the details in the franchise agreement and wanted to give the city’s own legal counsel time to look it over and provide guidance to the council.