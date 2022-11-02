Calistoga City Council sets proposed special tax rates for Napa County Fairgrounds purchase

With the rates for a proposed special tax set by the Calistoga City Council Tuesday night, the groundwork for the city to acquire the Napa County Fairgrounds property is in place. It will be up to Calistoga voters to decide early next year whether that purchase is worth it.

On Tuesday, the council effectively solidified the maximum special tax rates Calistogans would pay if they — by a two-thirds majority — vote to approve the city’s purchase of the 70.6-acre fairgrounds property in an election slated for March 2023. Future attempts to raise that upper tax rate would require a similar vote.

Importantly, the special tax burden would likely vary from year to year, based on the amount needed for annual operations and maintenance of the fairground. That burden has previously been estimated by Craig Hill, managing principal of Calistoga consultant NHA Advisors, at roughly $4 million a year with needed early infrastructure improvements, in the initial years of the city managing the property. Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning pointed out at the Tuesday meeting that future revenue generated by the fairgrounds may also go toward relieving that tax burden.

The city intends to move ahead with the roughly $16 million fairground buyout — along with about $9.1 million in initial infrastructure improvements — by creating a Community Facilities District and issuing a maximum of $27.5 million in bonds. That is the primary reason for the proposed tax: the city would take on debt through the bond process that will have to be repaid over the next few decades.

On the council’s direction, the tax burden would be split relatively evenly among four categories: commercial, industrial and retail; hospitality; and undeveloped parcels. But, also in accordance with council direction, the rates that were essentially approved by the council Tuesday impose a lower cost burden on owners of residential properties — to around 20% of the total burden — and a higher burden on undeveloped parcels. Councilmember Don Williams at an October meeting, among other councilmembers, expressed interest in dropping the residential maximum rates because Calistogans would be more likely to feel they could live with the tax, and therefore would be more likely to vote for it.

For single-family homes and condominiums, the special tax at maximum would tack on 32 cents per building square foot each year. That means residents of an average-size Calistoga home of 1,638 square feet would pay, at most, $524 for the special tax. Residents of an average-size condo of 1,261 square feet would pay $403 at maximum.

The tax assessment on apartment units and mobile homes would go to the owner of the land, who then could potentially pass the cost increase through to residents in some form. Multi-family residential units will, at maximum, be assessed at $325 per unit, while mobile homes will be assessed at a max cost of $125 per unit.

Commercial and industrial landowners would receive the tax on a lot square footage basis, at a maximum of 25 cents per square foot. Undeveloped property would be, at maximum, assessed 11 cents per square foot of lot size. Rural property owners would be taxed a maximum of $1,000 per assessor parcel.

And for hospitality, owners would be assessed based on building square footage, at a max rate of $2.15 per square foot.

Though the terms of the election are not yet officially set, Calistoga city manager Laura Snideman said at the meeting the tax measure will be placed alongside other county ballot measures in March, should those materialize. Otherwise, voting will be conducted entirely through the mail.

Canning noted at the meeting that Calistoga residents have consistently said they want the city to go through with the purchase, though residents haven’t previously had a sense of how much it would cost them. Now that they know, he said, the public will have to weigh what value the fairground purchase has to them. Canning also said that the council is aware that the additional tax burden would be challenging for some residents to afford.

“For six years some of us have been working on this, and we certainly know the public wants it,” Canning said. “But for that entire length of time, and even in the last meeting, we all want something until we know what it costs. And we are now at that stage where we know what it costs. And this is where the public’s going to really have to consider what is the value of this to them.”