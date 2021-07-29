 Skip to main content
Calistoga City Council to consider selling unused water allotment to Napa
Calistoga City Council to consider selling unused water allotment to Napa

As a result of a complicated set of water agreements between the state and the cities of American Canyon, Napa, and Calistoga, Calistoga can both loan and sell its surplus of water this year to Napa, and the City Council will consider doing so at its next meeting, Aug. 3.

This surplus water is water that Napa will be required to pay Calistoga $148,000 for, and will also be required to give Calistoga back whenever the city asks. This is also water that if Calistoga doesn’t use this year, and the city projects it won’t, it loses it.

It is a seemingly contradictory move since the city of Calistoga issued mandatory conservation regulations in June, and Kimball Reservoir is down about 40%. City officials agree it’s a complicated situation, but Calistoga will not be losing or giving away any water, and “it will put Calistoga in a much stronger position to manage subsequent years of drought,” the staff report states.

The agreement is really a two-step process in which Calistoga would not only receive $148,000 from Napa for the water, but Napa would also be required to return the "loaned water" whenever Calistoga asked as well.

In 2013, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District on behalf of the three participating State Water Project subcontractors, American Canyon, Calistoga, and Napa, entered into an agreement. As a result, additional water is available known as "Advanced Table A Water" making more water available in years when carryover water has been consumed amongst all three subcontractors.

So if Calistoga loans this water to Napa, instead of not using it, more water will be made available through this agreement for all three cities in the future.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

