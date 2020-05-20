Calistoga council declares support of Pride Month, will fly Rainbow Flag

June has since been the time of year when LGBTQ individuals celebrate their identity in the form of global Pride parades and demonstrations, both identifying the strides that have come in their fight for equal rights and calling out the areas where governments and societies continue to fall short.

The rainbow-striped flag has symbolized the LGBTQ-rights movement since 1978, when artist and activist Gilbert Baker created the eight-color banner (it’s now been reduced to six) as a show of solidarity for the San Francisco gay community, a vanguard in nationwide efforts to secure equality. It was first flown during the city’s Gay Pride Parade that year.

Carly Graf contributed to this story.