CALISTOGA -- Calistoga City Councilmember Don Williams has rectified city code violations that resulted in a red-tagging of his industrial shop at 515 Washington St. in July.
In a notice issued to Williams Aug. 23, the city found three violations of his use permit, including on-site manufacturing, improper storage of waste products, and materials stored outside the shop.
The shop is located in a mixed-use area of Washington Street that includes industrial and residential zoning. The city said the most egregious violation was creating a potentially hazardous fire situation.
Williams said he and his tenant, artist and furniture maker Paul Block, have conformed with the city’s requirements, including utilizing metal cabinets for storing materials. And Block hasn’t been making furniture since the shop was red-tagged.
“It’s not that dramatic a difference (from before),” Williams said. “The biggest difference is that there can be no manufacturing.”
Williams’ use permit dates back to 1990, when he operated his own woodworking business from the shop. He said he then conducted some light manufacturing for the business, unaware that it was in violation of the permit.
Williams retired a few years ago and in May rented the space to Block, who makes furniture out of recycled agricultural waste like wine barrels and grapevines. Williams said he assumed the same type of business practice would make sense for the shop.
But now that Block is aware that he can’t work in the shop, he says he has nowhere to go. He has moved his operation eight times in the past 23 years, and was looking for 18 months before finding and renting the space from Williams, he said.
“Now I’ve been made aware there’s no legal place for me to go (and work) in Calistoga. I don’t think the town can help me in any way. Artists add a lot, and there should be a spot for people to create,” he said.
In order to manufacture his furniture, Block said he’d be looking at an industrial-zoned space like on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, however, “that takes away the whole charm of it, and my vision of the company. I need beautiful surroundings,” he said.
Block is looking into the possibility of working with a winery to recycle their waste.
“A winery with several thousand barrels should hire a guy like me,” he said.
Meanwhile, Block is on a month-to-month lease for the shop on Washington. Williams said he would be happy if Block stays but understands if he leaves, and has another potential renter interested in the space to use for storage.