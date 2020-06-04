Calistoga explains Wednesday's surge in Napa County COVID-19 cases

Without explanation, the Napa County Health Department reported the largest one-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, leaving it up to the public to imagine what was going on.
The Register's request for an explanation as to why new cases had jumped from just a few per day to 11 did not receive a reply.
Only Wednesday evening did an explanation surface: The City of Calistoga sent out a Nixle notice to residents saying that nine new cases had been detected in a single local household.
The county Health Department had dispatched tracers to identify those with whom the nine new cases may have had close contact, the city said. This investigation would likely take most of Wednesday and possibly Thursday, the city said.
Calistoga's Nixle announcement put in perspective the county's announcement Wednesday that 11 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county. Eleven cases was the highest one-day total since the county began issuing daily tallies on March 22. Eleven cases in one day exceeded some full week totals in May.
On Thursday, the county reported two more cases, bringing the countywide total since March to 126 cases. Three of those patients have died, while 94 have recovered. None are currently hospitalized, the county said.
The number of Napa County residents tested for COVID-19 broke 10,000 on Wednesday, the county said. There have been 10,375 people tested, with 10,206 receiving negative results and 43 awaiting results.
Of the county's 126 cases, 76 live in the city of Napa, 19 in American Canyon, 11 in Calistoga with smaller numbers in other areas.
The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.