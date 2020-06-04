Calistoga explains Wednesday's surge in Napa County COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Without explanation, the Napa County Health Department reported the largest one-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, leaving it up to the public to imagine what was going on.

The Register's request for an explanation as to why new cases had jumped from just a few per day to 11 did not receive a reply.

Only Wednesday evening did an explanation surface: The City of Calistoga sent out a Nixle notice to residents saying that nine new cases had been detected in a single local household.

The county Health Department had dispatched tracers to identify those with whom the nine new cases may have had close contact, the city said. This investigation would likely take most of Wednesday and possibly Thursday, the city said.

Calistoga's Nixle announcement put in perspective the county's announcement Wednesday that 11 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county. Eleven cases was the highest one-day total since the county began issuing daily tallies on March 22. Eleven cases in one day exceeded some full week totals in May.

On Thursday, the county reported two more cases, bringing the countywide total since March to 126 cases. Three of those patients have died, while 94 have recovered. None are currently hospitalized, the county said.