Calistoga final Napa municipality to return to in-person meetings, with hybrid format

After meeting virtually on Zoom for the two-and-a-half years since COVID-19 case rates first started to surge, the Calistoga City Council is set to transition to a hybrid meeting format on Oct. 4.

That makes Calistoga the final Napa municipality to bring back some form of in-person public meeting process. Calistoga’s upcoming hybrid format will also take advantage of lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, by allowing city staff, consultants, council members and members of the public to appear and participate either in-person or virtually.

Calistoga City Manager Laura Snideman noted at the Sept. 9 Calistoga City Council meeting that the hybrid format, as opposed to returning fully in-person, will allow the city to mitigate potential COVID-19 exposures. That includes having city staff address the council virtually when possible.

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning added that, given the city’s low number of staff members, mitigation measures remain very important. Despite an ongoing effort to hire staff members this year, the city has continued to struggle with understaffing.

“Obviously we are a very thinly staffed organization even when we are fully staffed, so we need to be careful,” Canning said at the meeting.

Snideman noted that though the city typically will have enough staff members to run the hybrid meetings, there will be times when the city needs to transition back to a virtual format, purely because of the lack of staff.

At this point, Napa’s local governing bodies have largely transitioned back to in-person meetings over the past few months. For some, it happened quite a while ago.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors only briefly transitioned to a virtual format while COVID-19 case rates were high in December 2020 and in the early months of 2021, but meetings have remained mostly open for the public to attend in person. The city of Napa went back to in-person meetings on July 20 last year, though the city also briefly switched to virtual meetings when COVID-19 cases surged with the omicron variant early this year.

For the smaller cities, the move to in-person meetings has proceeded more recently.

American Canyon switched back to in-person meetings in April. St. Helena, comparable in population to Calistoga, switched back to in-person meetings on July 26 this year. The Yountville Town Council went back to in-person meetings on Sept. 20.

And local school district boards varied quite a bit as to when they returned to an in-person format. The Napa Unified School District board began meeting in-person again as the current school year arrived, in August. In-person meetings started up for the Calistoga Joint Unified School District board back in August of 2021. The St. Helena Unified School District Board started meeting in-person even earlier, in a hybrid format, in November 2020.

But even as public meetings have begun to resemble their pre-pandemic forms, the virtual format has continued to persist to some extent.

Some commissions throughout all the cities have continued to meet virtually, such as the city of Napa’s Bicycle and Trails Advisory Commission. Also with the city of Napa, consultants or city staff members — as well as Councilmember Mary Luros, at one point — have occasionally participated in meetings virtually.

But at the Sept. 9 Calistoga City Council meeting, several councilmembers noted that there was certainly a community demand for in-person meetings and moving to the hybrid format will allow for the best of both worlds.

“I’d like to see us go back to in-person meetings sooner rather than later,” Councilmember Don Williams said at the meeting. “People have asked me about it many times now, and they were wondering why we’re not doing it. So I think it’s time to go back to the hybrid, which provides the option for anyone to attend in-person or not.”