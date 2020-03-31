Calistoga food pantry recipients more than triple in number during shelter-in-home

CALISTOGA -- Due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Calistoga’s community food pantries are serving record numbers of residents.
Usually, 30-40 residents show up to receive free food from Calistoga Cares at the Napa County Fairgrounds once a month. On March 26, there were 152.
Helen Archerd, who runs the organization, said in her 20 years she’s never seen anything like it.
“I’ve never seen that kind of surge,” she said, not even during or after the wildfires. “The fires go away. This could last for months.”
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church also gives away free food, on the third Tuesday of each month. Father Angelito Peries said the number of families seeking donations also jumped significantly last week.
“It was such a sight,” he said, adding there is the additional burden of maintaining the required social distance of 6 feet.
Charlotte Williams, who coordinates the distribution at the church, said normally the church sees about 50 families. This past week, it jumped to 80, with about 30 people lined up at one point.
Calistoga Cares provides a variety of food for free to low income residents every second and fourth Thursdays of the month, from 3:30-6 p.m., outside the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. The organization also makes a small number of home deliveries.
Though the church does not, Calistoga Cares keeps a record of those receiving the monthly food donations. Residents are required to show two forms of ID, with name and birth date and an ID with name and address dated within the last 60 days.
Both pantries give out bags fresh produce, bread, milk, eggs, yogurt, and canned goods, supplied by CANV (Community Action of Napa Valley).
On March 26 not long after opening, all that was left at Calistoga Cares was canned goods, Archerd said. Late in the afternoon, Archerd went to Cal Mart to replenish supplies. The organization has an account there, but owner Bill Shaw insists on giving it for free, Archerd said. The store also takes the pantry's used boxes to recycle.
CANV’s Director Shirley King said on Monday, “We have been increasing the volume of food to the Free Food Market and USDA distribution at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and also, to the Calistoga Cares Pantry. We will continue to assess and adjust based on volunteers, food supply, access points, and number of clients.”
Williams has another idea to help alleviate the situation.
“All sources are impacted heavily. My immediate reaction to how we can serve those who are in need is to offer shared gardening space and shared harvest in our own gardens. Let our neighbors and the greater community know when we'll have extra harvest,” she said.
The food pantries takes food and cash donations. Calistoga Cares is also in need of bilingual volunteers. Williams is also taking bags to reuse. Donated now, they can be virus-free by the next distribution, she said.
Call Calistoga Cares at (707) 942-6042 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help at (707) 942-6894 to donate or volunteer.
St. Helena, Napa
The story is the same in St. Helena and Napa. In St. Helena, the Odd Fellows organization has volunteered to operate the local food pantry there during the coronavirus pandemic, as most of its volunteers are in the age group that’s most susceptible to serious complications with the coronavirus.
The food bank’s Napa outlet on Yajome Street, which normally provides groceries to 30 to 40 households daily, also served about 150 families a day last week, and visits to the American Canyon branch more than doubled from 36 to 85 from Monday to Tuesday.
Drene Johnson, executive director of Community Action of Napa Valley, called the increased demand for food relief sustainable in the near term, because of promised funding from the Napa Valley Community Foundation, along with private contributions and expected federal and state reimbursements.
Cash donations for CANV food relief programs can be made at the organization’s website, canv.org, or by mail to Community Action of Napa Valley, 2521 Old Sonoma Road, Napa, 94558. Cash is preferred to in-kind contributions because of the lower prices available at cooperatives and groups that sell to food pantry programs, according to Johnson.
Jesse Duarte and Howard Yune contributed to this story.
