Calistoga goats attract international attention with Irish TV

She’s only been in business a few weeks, and Charlotte Williams and her wildfire-preventing, shrub-eating goats have already made international news.

In the early morning of June 2, Brian O'Donovan of Irish TV RTÉ and cameraman Murray Pinczuk navigated their way up to a property on Howell Mountain where Williams’ two dozen goats were at work munching through underbrush.

O’Donovan is from the news station's Washington, D.C. bureau. He was searching the web for subjects for his piece on wildfire resiliency in Napa Valley, when he happened on a story The Weekly Calistogan ran May 13, profiling Williams and her newly operational goat-grazing business (Grazing through wildfire fuel).

The journalist interviewed vineyard and homeowners in the area, but Williams and her goats turned out to be a major part of the story.

Williams explained on camera why she started the business of renting her goats out to property owners, and how they go about eating through the brush that feeds wildfires.