 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga goats attract international attention with Irish TV
alert

Calistoga goats attract international attention with Irish TV

{{featured_button_text}}

She’s only been in business a few weeks, and Charlotte Williams and her wildfire-preventing, shrub-eating goats have already made international news.

In the early morning of June 2, Brian O'Donovan of Irish TV RTÉ and cameraman Murray Pinczuk navigated their way up to a property on Howell Mountain where Williams’ two dozen goats were at work munching through underbrush.

Calistoga's Charlotte Williams' goats munch through scrub in Angwin while being filmed by an Irish TV crew.

O’Donovan is from the news station's Washington, D.C. bureau. He was searching the web for subjects for his piece on wildfire resiliency in Napa Valley, when he happened on a story The Weekly Calistogan ran May 13, profiling Williams and her newly operational goat-grazing business (Grazing through wildfire fuel).

The journalist interviewed vineyard and homeowners in the area, but Williams and her goats turned out to be a major part of the story. 

Williams explained on camera why she started the business of renting her goats out to property owners, and how they go about eating through the brush that feeds wildfires. 

The goats were stationed at the Angwin property of Elaine de Man, who explained how the threat of wildfires and climate change has affected the area’s environmental dynamic for homeowners and businesses.

Irish TV camerman films Calistoga's Charlotte William's scrub-eating goats on a property in Angwin as they start their day.

Williams said she is surprised at how fast the business has taken off. “I’ve had so many requests for estimates, I could probably even work in Ireland sometime soon.”

The video can be seen at rte.ie/news/2021/0608/1226523-california-wildfires.

Willliams can be reached at goats@sonic.net.

Check out highlights from graduations held at Napa Valley College and Justin-Siena, New Technology, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa and Vintage high schools.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News