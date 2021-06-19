Calistoga goats attract international attention with Irish TV

She’s only been in business a few weeks, and Charlotte Williams and her wildfire-preventing, shrub-eating goats have already made international news.
In the early morning of June 2, Brian O'Donovan of Irish TV RTÉ and cameraman Murray Pinczuk navigated their way up to a property on Howell Mountain where Williams’ two dozen goats were at work munching through underbrush.
O’Donovan is from the news station's Washington, D.C. bureau. He was searching the web for subjects for his piece on wildfire resiliency in Napa Valley, when he happened on a story The Weekly Calistogan ran May 13, profiling Williams and her newly operational goat-grazing business (Grazing through wildfire fuel).
The journalist interviewed vineyard and homeowners in the area, but Williams and her goats turned out to be a major part of the story.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Williams explained on camera why she started the business of renting her goats out to property owners, and how they go about eating through the brush that feeds wildfires.
The goats were stationed at the Angwin property of Elaine de Man, who explained how the threat of wildfires and climate change has affected the area’s environmental dynamic for homeowners and businesses.
Williams said she is surprised at how fast the business has taken off. “I’ve had so many requests for estimates, I could probably even work in Ireland sometime soon.”
The video can be seen at rte.ie/news/2021/0608/1226523-california-wildfires.
Willliams can be reached at goats@sonic.net.
Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires
The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Part 2: Wildfires threaten the bread and butter of Napa Valley: tourism and wine production. What now?
The prospect of major wildfires each fall is a terrifying prospect for Napa Valley's wine industry.
Intense wildfire is no longer just a rural problem, worried city officials say.
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.