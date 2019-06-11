Nearly 3,800 Calistoga customers lost power Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company.
The outage occurred around 4:30 p.m. and power was expected restored by 7:30 p.m., according to a Nixle alert from the City of Calistoga.
PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said the utility was seeing an increase in heat-related outages across the Bay Area, especially in the East Bay, but did not anticipate having to initiate a power shutoff power in Napa County.
The Calistoga PG&E substation was experiencing generator difficulties and staff had begun trying to solve the problem, according to a Nixle alert from the City of Calistoga at 4:45 p.m.