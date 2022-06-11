Calistoga Junior/Senior High School graduates celebrate bonds with classmates and look to future

On a windy and warm Friday evening, members of the Calistoga Junior/Senior High School and the Palisades continuation high school Class of 2022 gathered on the school’s football field, clad in green caps and gowns, to celebrate their years of scholastic achievement and finally graduate.

Family and friends jubilantly cheered as the graduates, 58 in total, walked across the football field in a line while the traditional, celebratory notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” blared in the background. The crowd let loose with air horn blasts and raucous applause throughout the ceremony.

Principal Raúl Guerrero greeted the graduates by saying the celebration was being held to recognize their hard work, dedication and resilience — particularly in the face of wildfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the pledge of allegiance and a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the school’s band, student speakers reflected on the close relationships they’d formed with classmates over the course of their shared academic journey.

Co-valedictorian Anny Castro was the first to speak and she was followed by the other co-valedictorian, Bethlem Cervantes.

Castro said she was initially unsure how to start the speech until she reflected on the 13 years many of the students had spent together.

“Given our tight-knit community, we have grown up like siblings,” Castro said. “We have all seen each other out of our comfort zones, like our week-long Yosemite trip which for many of us, including myself, was our first time away from home. We have checked up on each other during fire evacuations and power outages. We have overcome complete quarantines and the pandemic. I am very proud of how far we have come.”

Castro urged the class to stand up for themselves and what they believe in. People will question their actions and dreams, she said, but only they — the graduating students — have the power to change their own lives.

Cervantes gave roughly half of her speech in Spanish, and recalled memories she’d made with several individual students and said the whole class had created memories for her that will be impossible to forget.

“When I was thinking of what to write for this speech, all these childhood and awkward teenage memories came forward,” Cervantes said. “The hot days playing dodge ball on field days, waiting for the book fair, bunking in the sketchy tents at Yosemite, and most recently the senior trip, ditch day and senior sunset, and a few other unmentionable experiences we get to privately share as a class will forever stay with me.”

The graduating seniors who were part of the school’s band then left their seats to join up the band to play an arrangement of the “Ode to Joy” portion of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

And then the two senior class co-presidents also gave speeches. Catalina Garcia thanked her family and friends for “being the best support system I could have ever asked for” and said the switch to distance learning caused by the pandemic had made her classmates appreciate each other more when they reunited.

“I never thought the day would come when we’d have to say goodbye to each other, but I could not have asked for a better group of people to grow up with,” Garcia said. “The most important lesson you all taught me is life is too short to take anyone or anything for granted,”

Co-president Alexis Escobedo said he wanted to express the love he has for his class and the school’s teachers and faculty, as well as his family. He said he’d struggled a lot throughout high school, and those around him had helped him succeed. His family members, for example, would always tell him how important school is and how far it would get him while pushing him to do his best.

“I was on the verge of not graduating,” Escobedo said. “I’ve always struggled a lot in school. I often would prioritize school last, after other things. But the support from the teachers has been amazing. They were always pushing me to do my best and I know they want me to succeed, and I know I really want to say how much I appreciate these guys.”

Principal Guerrero acknowledged the activities and successes of the graduating class by telling them to stand when he called off a category that applied to them.

He named the top 10 academic achievers and asked them to stand, then moved to students who had participated in an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) class, those who’d played a sport, those who’d participated in a music program, those who’d earned a State Seal of Biliteracy award, and several other categories.

He continued that pattern with the graduates’ future plans. They were asked to stand if, for example, they were attending a junior college, one of the University of California schools, a trade school, or entering military service or the workforce.

Guerrero said the faculty and administration wish the graduates the best in their future endeavors, and that they’re always welcome back at the school.

The celebration ended as the students walked in a line to the center of the football field and friends and family joined up with them. They fired off multiple confetti cannons into the air, filling it with color.

“The best thing about graduation is the spirit of optimism that is in the air, the feeling that you can accomplish anything you want,” Guerrero said. “Embrace this feeling, seniors. Fill your heart and soul with it. There will be challenges ahead. Days when things don’t go as planned. We need these challenges to grow, and to learn. On these days you will have to go into your heart and soul to bring out the experience of optimism that days like today give you. So, cherish the moment.”

