Calistoga leads off weekend of July Fourth celebrating in Napa

Independence Day arrives on Monday, but a downtown Calistoga festival gave Napa County residents a head start on celebrating America’s 221st birthday.

Music, dancing, a carnival, crafts and even cornhole games marked the Star Spangled Social that took over downtown Calistoga on Sunday. The festival, organized by Celebrate! Napa Valley, is a prelude to a series of Fourth of July gatherings taking place countywide on Monday, after two straight summers when COVID-19 concerns led cities to curb or scale back public gatherings.

Highlighting Calistoga’s pre-Fourth festivities was the Maker’s Fair and Family Carnival, where guests shopped the booths of artisanal makers and creators, and were treated to carnival games, a mechanical bull and other activities. A host of bands were scheduled to perform through the late afternoon and evening, led off by the Saint Helena Community Band’s annual show at Pioneer Park.

Calistoga’s holiday weekend continues Monday with the city’s annual Fourth of July parade, which begins at 11 a.m. and features parade floats, dancing horses and antique cars.

The parade route starts at Cedar and Spring streets, then turns left onto Lincoln and left again to Fair Way before concluding at the North Oak Street intersection. Parade winners will be announced after the event.

Other local cities will stage their first full-scale July Fourth events since before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

In Napa, Sunrise Rotary will mount its annual 4th of July Parade, themed to honor the 175th anniversary of Napa’s founding as a city. The procession starts at 10 a.m. at Second and School streets before moving east on Second to Brown Street, then turning right onto Third. The parade loop will then continue west on Third to its conclusion at the Church Street crossing.

Staging for the parade will begin at 8 a.m., as will judging of the Napa parade floats, with a winner to be announced before the procession.

Napa festivities will continue at the Oxbow Commons park, where free concerts will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Roem Baur will lead off performances on the park’s Oxbow RiverStage, followed by La Gente SF at 5:45, Lovers & Strangers at 6:45, and Royal Jelly Jive at 7:45. (All show times are subject to change.)

The Napa fireworks show, returning from its pandemic hiatus, will start at 9:30 p.m. Spectators can view the show from the Commons, Veterans Memorial Park, Riverfront Green Park, and the Harry T. Price Riverwalk along the Napa River’s west bank. Due to expected crowd sizes and noise levels, the city will not allow any animals into the event except for service animals.

American Canyon’s celebration starts at 3 p.m. Monday with a parade from the intersection of American Canyon Road and Elliott Drive northward to Community Park II at 20 Benton Way, which will host the city 4th of July Festival. Live music and other free activities will be featured, along with a silent disco that will continue through 10:30 p.m.

The city’s fireworks show will begin just after dusk. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their own refreshments for the show, but glass bottles are not allowed inside the park.

In Yountville, a 4th of July Celebration is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, at 6465 Washington St. The celebration will include a concert by Big Blu Soul Revue, along with other special presentations. Food trucks will be on hand to serve guests.

St. Helena will stage its annual July Fourth bike parade starting at 3 p.m. Monday at the corner of Starr Avenue and Harvest Lane, with registration at 2:30 p.m. The route will run north on Starr before cyclists turn left onto Hunt Avenue, continuing west. Participants will then turn right on Railroad Avenue before the bike parade ends at Lyman Park, where the Napa County Bicycle Coalition will provide a bicycle valet.

Those taking part in the bike parade are encouraged to decorate their bikes, scooters and themselves. The St. Helena Parks and Recreation Commission will present awards for the best-decorated bikes.

The bike parade's arrival at Lyman Park will take place just in time for a performance of patriotic tunes by the Saint Helena Community Band at 5 p.m. Food and children's entertainment will be available at the park starting at 3 p.m., with A&W donating free root beer floats.

