A Calistoga man died in a solo-vehicle crash into a tree and power pole early Wednesday morning in unincorporated Sonoma County, California Highway Patrol officials said.
CHP officers responded at 12:15 a.m. to the crash on state Highway 128 near Spencer Lane where they found a 1991 Acura TL with major damage. The car was unoccupied.
CHP officials said their investigation shows the Acura was traveling east on Highway 128 when it went off the south edge of the road and hit the tree and pole.
Officers looked for the driver in the surrounding area and later discovered he had checked himself into the Adventist Health St. Helena hospital after a friend gave him a ride there.
The man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Because his injuries were so severe, he was airlifted to the University of California at Davis Medical Center where he died later that morning.
The man's name is being withheld until his family is told of his death. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.