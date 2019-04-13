Calistoga man kidnaps ex-girlfriend after argument, police say
A Calistoga man was arrested Friday after police say he forced his ex-girlfriend into a car.
Officers with the Calistoga Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Berry Street after receiving a report that a woman was forced into a car around noon Friday, according to a press release.
Police say that 23-year-old Kyle David Gannon and the woman were arguing about their recent separation. A witness told police that they tried to block the man from driving away and caused a minor collision as he drove off, police say.
Another witness called police soon after, and Gannon and the woman were found on Greenwood Avenue.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Gannon was arrested on suspicion of a felony kidnapping charge and booked into Napa County jail around 7 p.m., jail records show. He was released shortly before midnight, jail records show.
Drunk driver gets 135 years in prison for Napa Horn family deaths
A drunk driver found to be at fault for a collision that killed four people, including a father and a son from Napa, and injured at least six more on Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo in 2017 has been sentenced to 135 years to life in state prison, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Fred Lowe, a 49-year-old Sacramento resident with five prior DUI convictions, was found guilty of seven felonies, including the murder of four victims in the 2017 collision, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Lowe’s blood-alcohol content was at 0.14 percent when his blood was drawn hours after the crash, and may have been as high as .24 percent when he was behind the wheel of an eastbound Mercedes-Benz that sideswiped a Nissan Rogue, sending it over the center divide and into westbound traffic around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2017.
Daryl Horn, 50, his son Joseph, 14, his brother in law Troy Biddle, 52, and his nephew Baden Biddle, 12, were all killed.
The deaths rocked Napa. A candlelight vigil was held for the Horns who were active in local sports.
Jared Horn, a University of California at Berkeley student and pitcher on the Cal baseball team, was driving the Rogue and was the only occupant to survive the crash.
Five vehicles were involved in the collision, which left a debris field that spread out for several hundred feet on both sides of the roadway.
At least five other injuries were reported.
After causing the collision, prosecutors said Lowe got off the highway and parked his visibly damaged vehicle in a residential area off of San Pablo Dam Road. He was found and arrested nearby later that night.
-Bay City News