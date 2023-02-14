A two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning north of St. Helena left both drivers hospitalized, one with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The head-on crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. on Highway 29 north of Ehlers Lane, CHP said in a news release. A 2020 Toyota C-HR in the northbound lane drifted onto the east shoulder, struck a barrier, and then crossed the center line into the path of a southbound 2006 Hyundai Sonata, according to the highway patrol.

Both drivers were taken by American Medical Response to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Jose Tovar, a 75-year-old Calistoga man driving the Hyundai, suffered major injuries, while 53-year-old Kakavand, a St. Helena man at the wheel of the Toyota, sustained moderate injuries, CHP said.

Highway 29 was closed for about an hour after the wreck.

