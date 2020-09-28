× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The entire city of Calistoga is under orders to evacuate as of about 6:30 p.m. as firefighters continue to fight the huge Glass Fire.

The city says evacuation routes are open along Highway 29 north into Lake County, 128 north into Sonoma County, and Highway 29 south toward Napa, despite the fact that part of the road is closed to the public, other than evacuees.

+6 Fire explodes across Napa Valley; wine, hospitality businesses burn Fire exploded across the Napa Valley overnight Sunday, prompting widespread evacuation orders. Some winery and hospitality venues suffered damage.

"At this time there has been no damage or loss within the City limits but significant damage has occurred in the surrounding area," city officials said via Nixle. "CalFire, Napa County Fire, and the Calistoga Fire Department are working the fire situation closely. We will continue to update residents via Nixle on a regular basis."

The fire broke out early Sunday in Deer Park but spread quickly, fueled by high winds, dry conditions, and high heat.

The city had only been partially evacuated since Monday morning, but the new order covers all residents.

Evacuation orders expand west of Highway 29, north of St. Helena The Glass Fire pushed west of Highway 29 late Sunday, prompting mandatory evacuations north of St. Helena.

An evacuation center is open in Napa at Crosswalk Church at 2590 First Street. While it is not open as a traditional shelter, due to the coronavirus, workers there can provide vouchers for hotel rooms along with other services.

After the evacuation was announced, county officials said they would open a second site offering the same services at Napa Valley College. The evacuation site at the Yountville Community Center was winding down by Monday evening, they said.

All but a small portion of the city of St. Helena, meanwhile, is not under an evacuation warning or order, although wide areas outside the city are evacuated.

The fire has spread extensively into Sonoma County, causing widespread evacuations in Santa Rosa and surrounding communities.