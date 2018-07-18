CALISTOGA — The Calistoga Planning Commission has approved a four-unit apartment complex at 1514 Washington St. over the objections of neighbors.
On July 11, the commission voted 4-1 in favor of the project, with Commissioner Scott Cooper casting the only dissenting vote.
Planner Kevin Thompson said the project is consistent with the property’s General Plan designation of High-Density Residential and meets the city’s goal of providing high-density housing within walking distance of downtown.
However, neighbors said the project is too dense, with as many as 13 bedrooms, and would add too many cars to a neighborhood that’s already short on parking space. The project includes eight on-site parking spaces. They were also worried about the lack of an on-site manager.
“This is the craziest, ugliest idea to come to our neighborhood in the 38 years I’ve lived there,” said Norine Moses.
Another neighbor, Jeffrey Stambor, said he’d prefer if the property were redeveloped to its historic use as a single-family home, but a higher density is needed to satisfy the zoning requirements.
“Just because a project meets the legal requirements doesn’t really make it the right thing for the neighborhood,” Stambor said.
Commissioners sympathized with neighbors’ concerns, but said the project meets the city’s standards.
“It’s a dilemma,” Commissioner Walter Abernathy said. “We need the housing. We’re encouraging multi-family housing to increase our housing stock for the people who want to work here and live here. (This) meets the regulations and meets the standards.”
As for concerns about problems with noise and other unneighborly conduct, “You go and you knock on their front door,” Commissioner Tim Wilkes said. “It’s no different than someone who has a single-family home.”
Tasting room approved
In other action, the commission approved a use permit for Lola Vineyards to open a wine tasting room at 916 Foothill Blvd. in a former house at the corner of Foothill and Pine Street.
The building will be remodeled into a tasting room with additional room for storage and offices. The permit allows up to six special events per year, with as many as 25 guests.