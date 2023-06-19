Calistoga police made an arrest in a missing vehicle case after receiving an alert from one of the city’s license plate reader cameras.

The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. on Saturday. The camera system notified police of a missing vehicle at Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard, Lt. Andre Charles said.

An officer found the 2003 Silver 4Runner four minutes later at Tubbs Lane and Lake County Highway. The person inside fled on foot and police brought in additional resources. A Sheriff’s Office canine found a man hiding in the bushes.

LaJohn Butler, 45, was booked into the county jail on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting arrest and giving a false name. Bail was set at $25,000, according to the booking log.

Calistoga last year decided to lease six automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety for $2,500 each over two years.