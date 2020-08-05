Calistoga prepares for PG&E's mandatory power shutoffs

CALISTOGA -- The City of Calistoga has taken several measures to prepare for Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s upcoming Public Safety Power Shutoff events during wildfire season, including backup generators, warning sirens, and wildfire assessment mapping.
A PSPS may be imposed when severe weather threatens a portion of the electric system and PG&E determines it’s necessary to turn off electricity to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, according to the company.
Generators -- PG&E is on track to complete a microgrid that will provide temporary power to most of downtown Calistoga during PSPS events. The microgrid is located on south Washington Street, next to Tedeschi Field, and will power about 60% of the town east of the Napa River. The infrastructure is complete, but they’re still working on the adjacent dog park, fencing, and ADA access, said City Manager Mike Kirn.
The microgrid acts as a receiving dock for the mobile generators. PG&E has sophisticated weather monitors which give them a three-to-five-day lead time to determine when they might be calling for a PSPS. When they do, they get the generators ready to run.
Mayor Chris Caning said that since last year, PG&E has acquired the generators rather than rent them, which will further ensure they will get here and be working.
The generators will run on diesel for now, and in the long term on natural gas.
The power from the generators will not instantaneously power up the town. For now, they have to be manually turned on and off, and there will be a dark period before and after a PSPS event for a couple of hours at least.
Kirn said he has “high confidence" they will work when plugged in and noted there had been "a lot of microscopes on this as Calistoga was the first to experience an entire town without power during the first PSPS implemented last year.”
The same areas of town that were powered last year by the generators at the substation will be powered by the new generators. Those west of the river who did not have power last year during the PSPS events will not have power this year either.
PG&E identifies boundaries according to fire risk. The west side is very close to tiers 1 and 2, which are greater risk, and the wind generally blows to the west, “and unfortunately there could be Tubbs Fire #2 and PG&E is not willing to entertain that possibility,” Kirn said. The only way that area could be powered up with energized lines would be with an underground system.
Rancho de Calistoga generators -- The city is working with the owners of Rancho de Calistoga to purchase and maintain backup generators for the senior mobile home park.
The city has received a $300,000 grant from the state, and is willing to commit $250,000 for the Rancho generators, leaving a $52,000 investment for Rancho’s owners. There is also the issue of $20,000 in annual operational costs, which would be passed on to homeowners in the park, at a cost of about $200 per year.
The city decided on Tuesday to continue discussions with owners of the park, and to look for additional assistance.
Kirn said it’s doubtful the generators could be purchased and delivered in time for this fall.
Emergency sirens -- The city has five new emergency sirens, three installed by city, and two donated by a local business. The can operate independently or in unison. They are solar-powered with battery backup, and have the ability for single tone and also a high-lo frequency. Tests will be conducted the first Wednesday of the month at noon. In an actual emergency the sirens will last for 3-5 minutes, and for 45 seconds during monthly tests. During an emergency, the sirens are intended to alert people to seek other information, preferably via Nixle.
Wildfire assessment mapping -- The city is continuing to perfect modeling and fuel load mapping out in the field, and should have a draft report of the modeling by the end of the month. With a fire predictably modeled, the city will be able to plan the best evacuation routes based on which way the fire is heading. Kirn praised the state-of-the-art system, adding, “Many of the downvalley communities are envious we are undertaking this.”
