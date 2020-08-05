Calistoga prepares for PG&E's mandatory power shutoffs

The generators will run on diesel for now, and in the long term on natural gas.

The power from the generators will not instantaneously power up the town. For now, they have to be manually turned on and off, and there will be a dark period before and after a PSPS event for a couple of hours at least.

Kirn said he has “high confidence" they will work when plugged in and noted there had been "a lot of microscopes on this as Calistoga was the first to experience an entire town without power during the first PSPS implemented last year.”

The same areas of town that were powered last year by the generators at the substation will be powered by the new generators. Those west of the river who did not have power last year during the PSPS events will not have power this year either.

PG&E identifies boundaries according to fire risk. The west side is very close to tiers 1 and 2, which are greater risk, and the wind generally blows to the west, “and unfortunately there could be Tubbs Fire #2 and PG&E is not willing to entertain that possibility,” Kirn said. The only way that area could be powered up with energized lines would be with an underground system.