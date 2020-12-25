Calistoga pushes for PG&E transmission line from St. Helena

CALISTOGA — Moving into the third year of PG&E’s planned power outages, the frustration in Calistoga is building.
Businesses have lost tens of thousands of dollars in spoiled inventory and lost customers. Residents have thrown out refrigerators full of spoiled food, and those with medical devices have scrambled for backup service.
Resident Sue Mauro said one of the power disruptions blew out a brand new microwave oven.
Referring to the interruptions in service, Mary Hastings has described the reaction to the outages as PSPS-PTSD.
Ed Kozel, an engineer and management technician said, “The rest of the Napa Valley has ‘reliable’ incoming power — we do not. (Due to the power outages) people are unable to work, study, eat, and live.”
As a solution, Kozel has spearheaded an effort pushing for a new transmission line from Calistoga to St. Helena. More than 800 of Calistoga’s 5,000 residents have signed a petition on the website change.org/CalistogaReliablePower.
“This situation for every Calistoga resident would be dramatically improved with far fewer PSPS events if we band together and convince our local, regional, and state representatives to focus PG&E’s attention on a valley floor connector from the Calistoga substation to St Helena,” the petition reads.
PG&E’s Power Safety Shutoff events (PSPS) began in 2018, with Calistoga as its first test run. In 2020, Calistoga, along with other parts of Napa County, underwent four PSPS events.
The petition’s request, and also to have the west side of town powered during outages are reasonable and very possible, Kozel said.
“PG&E is currently upgrading their Napa Valley natural gas pipelines — we see the work between Calistoga and St Helena — and installing a connector to the primary Napa Valley grid is business-as-usual for PG&E. However, amidst their own bankruptcy and the pandemic, neither decision will be made without our elected local, county, and state officials pushing PG&E.”
PG&E responds
According to PG&E there are two major problems with a new line to St. Helena; cost, and permitting through high risk fire territory.
Recently, Marty Hunt, a Calistoga resident and long-time project manager with PG&E, and Joe Horak, a senior manager with PG&E, spoke to the Calistoga Rotary Club, providing an overview of the electric transmission and distribution networks and Calistoga's electric grid.
Calistoga and St. Helena run on separate systems. Calistoga is served by a 60-kilovolt transmission system from Lake County, via Santa Rosa, that runs along the eastern side of town to the substation on Highway 29.
The St. Helena area, including Angwin, is served by two 115-kilovolt transmission lines through the Silverado substation.
The problem for PG&E is finding a path for a line that doesn’t run through fire hazard zones that are tier 2 or tier 3, Hunt said.
Horak added it would be “practically impossible” to run a line from St. Helena to Calistoga due to the expense of securing easement rights, and environmental issues like the Napa River, watersheds, and the high risk fire zones.
“It’s a very narrow gap. The line would have to go through that gap in order to go down (to St. Helena along Highway 29). The same thing is true for Silverado Trail. The pathway between Calistoga and St. Helena is very congested,” he said.
The easements PG&E would need to acquire would also be “very, very, very difficult to get. It would be extremely unlikely that the state would even give us a permit to go through that corridor,” he said, for an underground or overhead line.
Earlier this year, PG&E sought an easement for 1-1/4 acres of Calistoga vineyard property along Highway 29 for an upgrading project that ended in litigation.
Powering the west side
At the insistence of the city, PG&E has brought in, at its own cost, generators to power the town during PSPS events.
However grateful the city is for the generators, there are problems.
Due to the configuration of the grid, and high fire risk in Calistoga west of the Napa River, residents and businesses on that side of town are specifically not powered by PG&E’s backup generators during PSPS events. The California Public Utilities Commission and Cal Fire determine what areas are tier 2 and tier 3 and which areas can be powered and which cannot.
“There is no shortage of pressure being exerted on PG&E to try and get more of the city powered, each time we go through this,” said Mayor Chris Canning. “We’re pushing.”
The generators are also very loud.
Councilmember Don Williams said he has received “a particularly moving correspondence from the public describing living near the incessant, very loud noise, with pets in helpless voiceless distress.”
Horak said that “The Glass Fire threw a real curveball into how we can serve Calistoga.” And while PG&E is currently upgrading equipment in town and “looking at” how the PSPS events affect Calistoga, including risk factors, and whether it is possible the generators could energize the areas west of the river, “We’re going to be really staunch making sure we’re not energizing anything that is in a high fire threat area,” he said.
