Calistoga renews pursuit of financial options for Napa County Fairgrounds purchase

With what looks like the worst of the pandemic over, and with a return to normal economic times in the forecast, the city of Calistoga is beginning — again — to look at finance options to purchase the Napa County Fairgrounds.

The deal was nearly inked in April last year when the economic fallout from the pandemic crashed the bond market, and the city’s financial outlook took a dive.

At the city council’s July 20 meeting, several options were presented by Urban Futures, the same firm that worked with the city on securing bonds for the purchase last August. The city is not making any decisions at this time, but starting the process for analysis, Mayor Chris Canning emphasized.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In August 2019, the city reached an agreement with the county to purchase 34.3 acres of the fairgrounds property for $7.2 million, after more than two years of negotiations. In April 2020, however, the city and the county amicably agreed that the transaction should not move forward at that time.