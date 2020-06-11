Calistoga resident dies following vehicle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calistoga resident Eleanor Leake died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Highwway 29 on Monday evening. She was 81.

The California Highway Patrol said it had been notified of Leake's death. She had been airlifted Monday to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries after her car drifted off the roadway and struck a tree on Highway 29, north of Tucker Road, the CHP had reported.

Leake, who had been a nurse, was an honorary member of the Calistoga Rotary. Her late husband, Frank, was an active and long-time member.

The Leake’s moved to Calistoga several years ago, from Franz Valley. There, they made wine, and in 2004 earned a first prize in the Home Winemakers Classic for their Franz Valley Vineyards' 2002 Monterey County vintage.

Leake is survived by son David, and daughter Heather.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

