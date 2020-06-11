You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calistoga resident dies following vehicle crash

Calistoga resident dies following vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Calistoga resident Eleanor Leake died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Highwway 29 on Monday evening. She was 81.

The California Highway Patrol said it had been notified of Leake's death. She had been airlifted Monday to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries after her car drifted off the roadway and struck a tree on Highway 29, north of Tucker Road, the CHP had reported.

Leake, who had been a nurse, was an honorary member of the Calistoga Rotary. Her late husband, Frank, was an active and long-time member.

The Leake’s moved to Calistoga several years ago, from Franz Valley. There, they made wine, and in 2004 earned a first prize in the Home Winemakers Classic for their Franz Valley Vineyards' 2002 Monterey County vintage.

Leake is survived by son David, and daughter Heather.

CHP logo

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Evil Vines Cemetery returns to Napa for Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News