CALISTOGA — Less than a month before Calistogans are scheduled to vote on their city buying the Napa County Fairgrounds, residents had a chance to ponder the cost of the purchase — and try to decide for themselves whether the price tag will be worth it.

An informational forum Wednesday night put the spotlight on a proposal to acquire the 70.6-acre property, which is estimated to cost $15.9 million to buy and require $9.1 million for infrastructure improvements. Measure E, which would authorize the purchase, will require support from at least two-thirds of Calistoga voters in a special election March 7.

More than 100 people attended the forum at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, where consultants answered visitors' questions about what would become Calistoga’s largest-ever acquisition.

“I am a bit surprised by the large number of people who are here this evening, but I am encouraged that so many people are interested in finding out as much as they can about the measure before voting,” said Councilmember Kevin Eisenberg, who attended the forum as a resident and not in his city role.

“People are very concerned about the cost, but they are also concerned about the fate of the fairgrounds should Measure E not pass,” he said.

Approval by Calistoga voters would allow the fairground sale — which the City Council and the Napa County Board of Supervisors both approved in October — to become official in July. A voter rejection would terminate the deal.

Annual staff and operating expenses are estimated at $2.5 million and initial maintenance to restore the property will require roughly $1.5 million, totaling $4 million annually to upkeep the property.

Measure E, if passed, would cover those costs by creating a community facilities district for Calistoga. The district would divide taxes across four types of property — lodging, commercial and industrial uses, residential properties and vacant land. Tax revenue would fund initial improvements, running expenses and upkeep.

A consultant with NBS Government Finance Group, which is working with Calistoga to form the facilities district, said many of the questions posed during the two-hour open house dealt with how tax revenue would be used.

“The answer to that, is (the annual revenue) is partially paying for the debt service on the bonds that would be issued for the purchase of the fairgrounds, but it also funds operations and maintenance of the facilities,” said Sara Mares.

Some residents were not convinced by the financing plan the City Council has proposed.

“They’re doing the deal before they do their due diligence, and they’re saddling the cost of all this on the taxpayers of Calistoga, and I just don’t think it’s been thought through enough yet,” said Bruce Kendall, a 40-year resident who owns the Golden Haven Hot Springs Spa & Resort. “It may be a good idea for Calistoga to buy that property, but I but at this point, I can’t see how.”

At one of the informational booths set up for the event, another resident, Martha Casselman, learned she would pay a $650 tax in the first year should Measure E pass — a cost she said she could bear but that other residents might not.

Casselman declined to say how she would vote, but did express disappointment in the format of the open house, preferring a forum where audience members should discuss their thoughts.

“I thought there was going to be a meeting where somebody was leading it… I would have preferred a fistfight, frankly, to (this),” she said. “I would have preferred people getting on and really letting people know how they feel.”

During the forum, newly elected Mayor Donald Williams said the buyout plan and its financing represented a best-faith effort to give Calistoga control over the fairground's future.

“I think the council knew there were going to be some concerns about the cost, and it’ll just be up to voters to decide whether the benefits are going to be worth the cost," said Williams, who added that many attendees he met remained unsure how they would vote on Measure E.

“The council, we spent a lot of time trying to bring to the public what we understood that the public wanted, which was the opportunity to control the fairgrounds and revitalize it,” said Williams. “This is the best we could come up with, considering the alternatives… so if it passes, fine, and if it doesn’t, we’re back to where we were and I don’t know what will happen then.”

Despite misgivings about the fairness of Measure E’s tax breakdown, Jack Martin planned to vote yes on Measure E, to ensure that Calistoga — and not a developer — has ultimate control over how the fairground is used.

“I think that an aggressive, able developer could lobby the city, have an election, spend a lot of money, and succeed in changing the zoning and make it something that would not be as much service to the community as it is now,” he said.

Martin, who used to take his children and later his grandchildren to the fairgrounds, remained hopeful the fairgrounds can be restored to a functional and profitable condition.

“I’m looking forward to seeing (the fairgrounds) really shine,” he said. “Calistoga is shining, we’ve got a lot of development and a lot of money, and our place on the world tourism stage. I’m pretty excited about it.”

The election is being run by the Napa County Elections Division, which mailed ballots to residents earlier this week. The estimated $35,000 to $50,000 cost of the vote will be included in the bond as part of the acquisition cost if Measure E passes next month.

