CALISTOGA — The future of Napa County Fairgrounds may lie with Calistoga residents who will vote in a March 7 special election to pay to purchase the property.

If Measure E passes – with a required two-thirds supermajority – property owners and other taxpayers will fund the purchase of the site from Napa County and repairs to the dilapidated fairground.

Acquiring the site will cost residents and local business owners roughly $15.9 million, and a citywide Community Facilities District would be formed to cover $9.1 million in infrastructure improvements. Calistoga has proposed issuing up to $27.5 million in bonds that will be repaid over a term not to exceed 40 years.

Annual staff and operating expenses are estimated at $4 million annually — $1.5 million in yearly maintenance plus $2.5 million in in staffing and operating expenses. The revenue will also help pay for the debt service on the bond.

If Measure E is approved, all taxable parcels in the facilities district will be subject to an annual special tax based on four property types – lodgings ($1.42 per building square foot), commercial and industrial sites ($0.25 per lot square foot), residences ($0.32 per building square foot), and undeveloped land ($0.11 per lot square foot).

The Napa County Board of Supervisors and the Calistoga City Council both approved the sale of the fairground in October, pending the support of city voters.

The 70.6-acre property was acquired by Napa County in several transactions between 1935 and 1976 and includes the nine-hole Mount Saint Helena Golf Course, the fairgrounds and Great Lawn, the Calistoga Speedway racetrack, and the Calistoga RV Park. It also includes the Arts Center, buildings that have been used for community gatherings, and two homes.

There is currently no plan for renovating and reusing the fairground. If Measure E passes, Calistoga will begin discussions on how to use the land to best serve the community.

Lack of maintenance by Napa County have been a point of contention and concern for Calistoga residents since 2016, when the Mount St. Helena Men’s Club filed a petition with the Napa County Fairgrounds Association board of directors about the “degraded condition of the fairgrounds course,” among other issues.

The complaint triggered a Napa County grand jury probe into the property’s upkeep.

The grand jury committee released a final report in 2017 that found “the condition of the golf course was not the heart of the problem. It was merely symptomatic of the neglect and lack of maintenance that affected every element of the Fairground properties including the buildings, the grounds, and all the facilities intended for public use.”

In the years since, the city reached an agreement with Napa County to purchase 24.3 acres of the fairgrounds property — everything but the golf course and clubhouse — for $7.2 million.

According to the Register’s former sister publication The Weekly Calistogan, in November 2019, the city in November 2019 requested the first of multiple extensions after discovering an unresolved dispute between the county and a private party who made $1.4 million worth of upgrades to the Speedway in 2017.

The pre-pandemic deal’s fiscal impact was a $200,000 budget adjustment, and the city planned to pay for the purchase with money from the general fund along with a 30-year loan estimated to generate $9 million towards the buyout.

The deal was put on hold indefinitely when the pandemic hit due to financial fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, terminating the deal with the right to revisit due to the collapse of the bond market and the uncertainty of hotel tax revenue.

In July 2021, the City Council began to renegotiate with the county. Then-Mayor Chris Canning told the Weekly Calistogan at the time that “we’re not starting from zero, but there could be modifications of original agreements with the county.”

Michael Dunsford, a former Calistoga vice mayor and owner of the Calistoga Inn, supported the initial deal to acquire half on the property using money from the general fund.

He voted to approve that measure.

“The funds from the resorts, in the form of (transient occupancy tax) were to be used to rehabilitate, renovate, acquire, build, (and) construct any sort of public improvement that would be for the benefit of the community,” said Dunsford. “That’s what those funds were intended for.”

He said he believed the original deal agreed upon by the City Council and the county was low-risk and reasonably priced, and says the current deal the residents are voting on is “a completely different situation.”

“I am 100% against funding the property through increased property taxes,” he said of the latest measure. “The formulas that they’ve created to determine the different rates based on the nature of your business or the type of property that you own, the formulas that they use are grossly unfair.”

He added that he does support the city acquiring the fairgrounds, but would like to see the deal reworked to be paid for through the general fund.

According to his calculations, he said if Measure E passes, he will owe $28,000 annually in property taxes.

Another business owner who supports the city’s acquisition of the fairgrounds but not the deal residents will vote on next month is Sasan Nayeri, who owns both a Calistoga home and Bistro Evangeline’s restaurant downtown.

“My house is right across (from the fairgrounds) so I actually have very direct stakes in the game because the value of my property relies heavily on, obviously, what’s around it,” said Nayeri.

For the restaurant he has operated for eight years, Nayeri said based on his lease, he will owe $12,000 a year in special taxes.

Nayeri said the past few years have been particularly difficult for him as his restaurant has endured wildfires and evacuations, along with the forced shutdowns staffing shortages and supply-chain problems caused by the pandemic.

“We would all love to see the fairgrounds come back, but the burden should not be on the businesses that are already struggling, should not be on the locals that are struggling,” he said. “… The burden should be placed somewhere else.”

Current Calistoga Mayor Donald Williams, who was a council member during the negotiations, said of the final deal between city and county: “We wanted to be fair; we didn’t want to burden any property owners unfairly or excessively. We did the best we could. If it was less on one category, it would have been more in another category.”

Williams recalled, when Calistoga was negotiating the original deal to purchase half of the fairgrounds, the city barely had enough collateral to back the loan.

“We went with this other financing device for a couple of reasons,” said Williams, who was elected mayor in November. “The input we had from the public is they wanted the whole property, not just half of it. And they wanted no development that is residential or commercial. Those are the parameters we were working with.”

Given their concerns about the health of the city general fund, council members were wary of depleting the fund, leading them to turn to a special property tax.

“If (Measure E) passes, the city has the revenue and we can pay off the county and have some funds left over to improve the property gradually,” said Williams. “This financing device allows us not to tax as well. If the general funds are sufficient, the tax can be lower. We can resort to the general fund but we have the option not to if the general fund revenues are not sufficient.”

Scott Atkinson, a Calistoga native, co-founded Friends of the Napa County Fairgrounds in April 2021 for the purpose of preserving the property and to encourage the city to restart purchase negotiations. The group’s mailing list currently consists of 450 people.

Atkinson, a small business owner who loans property, estimates he will owe $540 the first year the special tax is in effect.

“It’s always been an important part of the community and it’s very necessary to have a facility like this where you can hold special events, and it’s also important for emergency reasons during natural disasters,” he said about his support for Measure E. “… I just think it’s the best use of land for the community.”

“Napa County has totally neglected the property for many, many years, and by having local control over it means we have the ability to improve and maintain it,” he added. “… If this was a private landlord, we would classify them as a slumlord. I’m sorry. There’s no way to sugarcoat it.”

“The council, we spent a lot of time trying to bring to the public what we understood that the public wanted, which was the opportunity to control the fairgrounds and revitalize it,” said Mayor Williams.

“If E passes, fine, and if it doesn’t, we’re back to where we were – and I don’t know what will happen then.”

