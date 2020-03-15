Calistoga school district changes course, immediately cancels classes amid Napa Valley coronavirus alerts

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District on Sunday afternoon announced an immediate closure of its schools through April 14, after previously saying it would keep classes running for one more week in the wake of mounting health alerts related to the coronavirus outbreak.

District leaders on Saturday said Calistoga schools would stay open this week before shutting down for two weeks, beginning March 23. But the continuing spread of the virus – and growing difficulty in finding staffing and transportation – led the district to change course and cancel classes for four weeks, effective immediately, according to Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg.

“Due to the unavailability of bus transportation, a lack of substitute teachers to cover our staff members who have no child care, and growing concerns about the virus, school will be closed on Monday, March 16 and reopen on Tuesday, April 14,” she said in a statement posted to Facebook at 4:30 p.m.