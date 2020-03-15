Calistoga school district changes course, immediately cancels classes amid Napa Valley coronavirus alerts

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District on Sunday afternoon announced an immediate closure of its schools through April 14, after previously saying it would keep classes running for one more week in the wake of mounting health alerts related to the coronavirus outbreak.
District leaders on Saturday said Calistoga schools would stay open this week before shutting down for two weeks, beginning March 23. But the continuing spread of the virus – and growing difficulty in finding staffing and transportation – led the district to change course and cancel classes for four weeks, effective immediately, according to Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg.
“Due to the unavailability of bus transportation, a lack of substitute teachers to cover our staff members who have no child care, and growing concerns about the virus, school will be closed on Monday, March 16 and reopen on Tuesday, April 14,” she said in a statement posted to Facebook at 4:30 p.m.
Teachers will produce learning packets to enable students to continue coursework at home, and parents will be informed Monday when they can pick up the study packets, said Smith-Hagberg. The district also will provide grab-and-go meals for students, at locations and times to be announced Monday.
A previous letter from the Calistoga district announced the coming of study-at-home packets and take-out lunches, but said classes would continue this week to let families make child care arrangements for the closure, as well as learn about the arrangements for independent study.
The Calistoga closure puts nearly all public education in the Napa Valley on hold, three days after the county declared a health emergency discouraging gatherings of more than 250 people and calling for at least 6-foot spacing for people at smaller venues. On Friday, the Napa Valley Unified School District approved a three-week shutdown for campuses in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville, and the St. Helena district followed Saturday with a two-week closure.
Editor's note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com