CALISTOGA — After a series of construction-related delays, residents began moving in to the new 30-unit Senior Apartments project on lower Washington Street this month.
The building was originally scheduled to be completed in April or May, but construction was delayed due to the wildfires of 2017 and this summer, according to City Manager Dylan Feik.
“We anticipated but didn’t know the full impact the fires would have on construction,” he said.
During the completion phase, PG&E was called off the project to respond to Lake and Mendocino counties to restore power due to the recent wildfires, Feik said.
For the project, the city of Calistoga partnered with the Corporation for Better Housing (CBH), a nonprofit organization. BLH in Woodland Hills is the builder.
Councilman Gary Kraus told council members that he received comments from four residents who were frustrated with the delays and lack of communication, but ultimately were happy with the outcome and their apartments.
The delays, however, did have an impact on some of the tenants. Some gave notice on the rental they were living in, and subsequently lost it, without being able to move in to the new unit. Others needed to put belongings in storage.
At least one tenant, a longtime Calistoga resident, gave up on the process.
“Potential residents were given a June 30 move-in date. That date was canceled on the 25th. I gave a move-out date (to my landlord) of July 9,” said Nora Hiller, who now lives in Williams in Colusa County.
“We were given an Aug. 4 move in date, which was cancelled the day before, giving some unknown construction damage excuse, PG&E, fires and unknown issues,” Hiller said. “We were instructed to attend a meeting. At that meeting, the Corporation for Better Housing assured everyone that no way the delay would go to August.”
The project is managed by Lodi’s Domus Management Company, which also oversees the Calistoga Family Apartments at the north end of Washington Street, adjacent to Logvy Park. That project provides affordable housing for low-income agricultural workers.
Domus, which has an on-site office at the Senior Apartments, referred all questions about the project to CBH. Messages to CBH went unanswered as of Aug. 28.
In 2015, the city of Calistoga paid $950,000 for the 0.74-acre parcel to be developed as housing for those 62 and older.
A building permit was issued in May 2017, and Feik said, “We were trusting and confident (in the builders). It was a lot to do in 12 months. But based on our previous experience with the builders we were optimistic about the time frame,” although no specific date of completion was given.
At the Aug. 21 City Council meeting, Feik admitted that communication from the city to the senior residents could have been better, but overall, “We’re very pleased with the project and will continue to monitor it and other projects in town.”
Both housing projects on Washington are platinum LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified.
The Senior Apartments were advertised as being 564 square feet with energy-efficient appliances and a 70-square foot balcony or patio, in one- and two-bedroom units. Rents are based on income and start at $485 per month, Kraus said.
The community is Net Zero Energy and powered by solar panels, so electric bills will be low for residents.
Units are equipped with dishwashers, central heart and air.
The three-story complex includes an elevator, laundry area, 34 parking spaces, 15 enclosed bicycle spaces, a 750-square-foot community room with wireless Internet and resident activities.