CALISTOGA -- The city of Calistoga will be embarking on road repair projects this year that include Silverado Trail, Washington Street, and arguably the worst road in town, Harley Street.
The city receives about $500,000 per year in Measure T funds, a half-cent countywide sales tax applied to road maintenance.
The anticipated Measure T revenue projected for Calistoga over the next five years will increase from $529,000 to $557,300, according to a staff report.
Every two years, the public works department updates the city council on its five-year project list, and on Tuesday Department Director Derek Rayner gave a summary of projects that also includes portions of Lake, Cedar, and Grant streets.
Work will include micro-surfacing and slurry sealing to maintain road conditions, and also work to sidewalks and improvements for storm drainage.
Of Harley Street, Rayner said the cost to replace the road will fall close to $700,000-$800,000. The hope is to have the work done this summer or fall.
"There are no promises, but we'll do our best," he said.