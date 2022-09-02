 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga to open up cooling center during high heat Labor Day weekend

Extreme heat during Labor Day weekend — set to bring several days of triple-digit temperatures to Napa County — has prompted the city of Calistoga to open a cooling center at the Calistoga Community Center, located at 1307 Washington Street, from Sunday through Tuesday.

The center will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a city press release.

"Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the press release says.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

