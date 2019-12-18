CALISTOGA -- A traffic signal scheduled to be installed next summer at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road will significantly cut wait times and improve safety at one of the Upvalley’s busiest intersections, according to traffic experts.
The light will cut the average wait time during peak hours from 90 seconds to 30 seconds, city staff and consultants told about 30 people during a Dec. 11 public meeting at the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club.
The shorter wait times will benefit commuters and emergency responders who must contend with backups that stretch as far as the county line on Petrified Forest Road and Pioneer Cemetery on Foothill Boulevard, said Hamid Heidary, senior engineer at Calistoga’s Public Works Department.
The signal is also intended to reduce the risk of accidents by eliminating confusion over who has the right-of-way at what’s currently a complicated and congested four-way stop that accommodates 14,000 cars per day.
There have been 33 accidents at the intersection in the last four years, most of them minor and none of them fatal, Heidary said. That accident rate is double the state average, he said.
The signalization project has a budget of $650,000, with $530,000 expected to come from the state through Caltrans. The city will pay the remainder.
The city plans to apply for an encroachment permit from Caltrans and install the signal next summer. Construction should take about 30 days and have minimal effect on traffic, Heidary said.
You have free articles remaining.
When a member of the public questioned the wisdom of installing the light during summer when traffic is at its peak, Heidary said winter construction tends to be longer and more expensive.
A second phase of construction, still unscheduled, would cut wait times even further by creating more room for turning movements on Petrified Forest and Foothill. However, that depends on the city securing additional right-of-way at the front of the Arco station and receiving a dedication of land from the property across the street, currently occupied by Calistoga Towing.
The Arco is obligated to provide the additional right-of-way under a deferred agreement, but securing the other piece of land could be trickier. If the property is developed, the city can require the owner to build the improvements and dedicate the land as part of a development agreement. If it’s not developed, the city would have to buy the land.
City Manager Mike Kirn noted that the second phase of construction wouldn’t add or widen any lanes.
“There’s no lane widening at the intersection,” Kirn said. “What we’re adding are turning capabilities to improve the efficiency of the intersection. That’s important … because the implication is if you add more lanes, you’re going to bring on more traffic. I want to be very clear that it’s not a lane-enhancing project, it’s a turning-movement improvement project.”
The first phase of work would reduce the average wait time at peak hours to 30 seconds given the current traffic volume, but the second phase would keep it at 30 seconds as traffic increases over the next 20 years due to anticipated regional growth.
Most-read Napa County news stories of 2019
These 10 news stories garnered the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website and were most popular with our online readers in 2019.
Feb. 20, 2019: The Napa County Sheriff’s published dramatic body camera footage that showed part of a deputy’s fatal confrontation with a driv…
No. 2: Video captures out-of-control car barely missing family outside Napa's Villa Corona restaurant
April 16, 2019: An out-of-control car driven by a Napa woman left the driveway at Bel Aire Plaza and crashed through the dining patio at Villa…
Jun. 1, 2019: Police, firefighters and state wildlife officers joined forces in Napa to rescue a bear that became stranded in a tree for sever…
Feb. 27, 2019: The Napa Valley escaped major flooding as the Napa River hit its plateau in the Upvalley and began receding at dawn, county off…
Sept. 24, 2019: Students at Browns Valley Elementary School gathered to remember their classmate, Addie Dominici, who was in a combination fir…
April 9, 2019: If James B. Newman could see his house now.
Feb. 5, 2019: A vigil is planned for Douglas D. Davis Jr., the 54-year-old Napa man who died after being attacked while riding his bike on the…
Jan. 12, 2019: It seemed like Giancarlo Baldini had much to look forward to.
Oct. 13, 2019: PG&E is taking Calistoga vineyard owner Terry Gard to court, to seize a portion of his land for a liquid natural gas plant.
No. 10: Napa superintendent reacts to arrest of a River Middle School student after mass shooting threat
Jan. 8, 2019: A 14-year-old River Middle School student has been arrested after threatening a mass shooting, Napa police say.