Calistoga Tribune to cease publication; Yountville Sun for sale

Updated at 5:25 p.m. Thursday — The Calistoga Tribune, the only remaining newspaper that solely serves Calistoga, announced Thursday it will cease publication in the coming months. And the Yountville Sun, which also reported on the impending departure, announced on its front page that it is up for sale.

Calistoga Tribune publishers Pat Hampton, 72, and Ramona Asmus, 67, said the weekly newspaper will likely stop publishing by the end of September. Hampton said in a Thursday interview that contracts the newspaper has with the city of Calistoga may delay the end of publication to sometime later this year, but she and Asmus are looking to stop publishing by Sept. 30.

“We had a great run, even compared to larger papers,” Hampton said. “We covered murders and we covered fires obviously, both in town and out of town. Anything that happens in a big town happens here. It’s not just pie-making contests.”

The independently-owned Tribune was started in 2002 by Hampton and Asmus. The Weekly Calistogan — owned by the Napa Valley Register’s parent company Lee Enterprises — ceased print publication at the end of March.

Hampton said the Tribune currently maintains nearly 1,000 subscribers. Calistoga has a population of roughly 5,000 people, according to the 2020 Census.

Hampton said she decided to launch the Tribune with Asmus because Calistoga residents asked her to — she was repeatedly approached for that reason while shopping at the Cal Mart grocery store, she said. Hampton previously worked as editor for the Calistogan for 10 years, and before that worked at the St. Helena Star, also owned by Lee Enterprises.

“I was let go and two or three years later a bunch of people came to me and said, ‘They took our paper away and we’re not getting the news; why don’t you start a new one?’” Hampton said. “To which I said: ‘You’re crazy.’ But then 9/11 happened and I realized I wasn’t doing journalism, which was my first passion.”

Hampton also noted that, during the period when she left journalism, Calistoga residents were becoming unengaged with local politics. That was another reason she decided to start the Tribune, she said.

“Without the information of what was going on around town, people were really lackadaisical about politics and the performance of local government,” Hampton said. “The City Council was reappointing itself because no one was running for office and no one knew there was an office to run for.”

Throughout its lifetime, the Tribune has focused primarily on its print edition. Hampton noted that it would’ve been cheaper to put an online product out — the biggest expenses of running the paper are the printing bill and salaries and benefits, she said — but they decided to continue focusing on print because it was traditional and people in Calistoga wanted a print paper.

To keep the paper going over the years, Hampton said, she and Asmus have had to pull from their retirement savings. She also took out a loan from her brother at one point when printing costs got too high.

Hampton added that she and Asmus decided to shutter the paper due to a combination of financial factors and burnout.

Hampton said she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about seven years ago, and that the disease is starting to impact her more.

She said if she had more time, she’d seek to form a nonprofit to run the paper, and to take over the Yountville Sun.

“That way we could take in money to cover all the expenses advertising and subscriptions don’t cover,” Hampton said. “Then we could start paying decent wages.”

Anne Ward Ernst, editor of the Calistogan from 2013 to 2018 and a freelance writer for the Tribune, said a group of community members known as the Friends of the Tribune are currently trying to figure out whether they can save the paper. If not, she said, they’ll be exploring the possibility of creating a new local news source for Calistoga.

“One thing for sure that I am pushing for is a stronger digital presence,” Ernst said. “The Tribune only has the paper. These days you’ve got to have a mobile app, a full-on digital website. There’s just no way to sustain a paper without that.”

Cynthia Sweeney, who was editor of the Calistogan when it ceased printing in March, said in an email that she was consoled at the time by the fact the Tribune continued to serve Calistoga. She added, however, that newspapers don’t survive without community support.

Sweeney noted that though the perception of Calistoga might be that it’s an isolated tourist town with nothing going on, the city has been on the cutting edge in terms of taking actions around wildfire mitigation, curbing climate change and dealing with issues related to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

“The fallout from not having a town paper would be devastating on many fronts,” Sweeney wrote. “Knowing the community, and the call to action they are capable of, I have faith that residents and businesses will rally around the Tribune and keep it going.”

Calistoga mayor Chris Canning said the Tribune has been a great service to the community. Losing that local touch, he said, will be a big disappointment, and the closure will mean that some Calistoga residents will turn to using Nextdoor and other social media sites as their only local news sources.

“I personally and also from the city want to thank Pat Hampton and Ramona for their decades of service to our community and for all that they’ve done,” he said. “But we are happy they will be staying and continue as members of the community.”

Sean Scully, former editor of the Napa Valley Register and the Weekly Calistogan, said that while the Register and Santa Rosa Press Democrat occasionally cover Calistoga, neither paper will be able to cover the city with the same level of granular detail as the Tribune or Calistogan.

For example, he said, the details of the 2022 Calistoga City Council race won’t be covered if the Tribune ceases publication at the end of September.

“Nobody’s going to be covering the debate or looking at their campaign finances; nobody will be going to the planning commission, so we won’t know who these people are and what’s on the book,” Scully said. “It’s incredibly sad. (The Tribune is) a small paper but it matters a lot to the people it matters to. And so this is a real loss; it’s a hole at the center of the community.”

Scully added that, owing to the wealth in the Napa Valley and Calistoga, he could see a future in which the paper is saved. But that won’t be happening with other newspapers across the country.

“It would be another one of those cases where Napa County gets something other places don’t just because we’re well off,” Scully said. “The tragedy is this is happening everywhere, and in communities that don’t have the faintest hope of saving their newspaper.”

Yountville Sun’s owner looking to retire

On Thursday, next to its story about the Tribune, Yountville Sun founding editor and publisher Sharon Stensaas declared her intention to retire and seek a buyer – or close before the end of the year if no suitable owner can be found.

“I need your help,” Stensaas wrote in a front-page column Thursday. “The time has come for me to retire, and I want to leave this labor of love with new stewards/owners committed to the community and to reporting its news. I hope you feel, as I do, that there is something of value at stake here, something that has become part of the fabric of the community.”

Stensaas and her late husband, Oscar Rhodes, founded the Sun in 1998 shortly after moving from Syracuse, New York to Napa County, which they had visited on their honeymoon.

“We didn’t have a place to stay so we leased a house for a year, thinking that if the paper didn’t make it, we could just go somewhere else,” she said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “(But) it was an immediate success — a lot was going on in Yountville in 1998. The Hotel Yountville was just opening; so were the Villagio and Bistro Jeanty. There was a lot of change, and people were glad to be able to hear what was going on.”

New development and tourism growth in Yountville that stirred constant debate among residents — along with advertising funds that grew in the paper’s early years — quickly boosted the Sun’s profile in Yountville, according to Stensaas, who served as editor while Rhodes, who died in 2013, sold advertising.

Stensaas said the paper — which is distributed free by mail to about 3,700 addresses each week — has been able to deal with rising costs for printing and other expenses over the years. But age and changing priorities, she said, are the main drivers in her decision to step away from the paper she created.

“I am now 72 years old and I have been doing this almost 25 years, and I no longer have the ability or the desire to continue with the stress of the deadlines,” said Stensaas, who worked for two Colorado newspapers and then in corporate public relations before moving to Yountville. “Everyone I know, including all my family, my cousins, they’re all retired, and there are other things I’d like to do.”

“I’m very proud of what I’ve done, and I think it’s time for someone else to come along and make the improvements I wasn’t able to accomplish.”

Near the top of the list of changes Stensaas hopes to see under a new owner is a larger online presence, which she said had long been a low priority because of the Sun’s largely older readership, which includes residents of the Veterans Home of California and two mobile-home communities.

Many Sun readers “weren’t early adopters of (internet) communications, and we didn’t get a lot of requests for it,” she recalled before adding with a chuckle: “We do now. I cannot tell a lie.”

Stensaas plans to continue living in Yountville but was circumspect about her future plans other than “submit(ting) some letters to the editor along the way,” she said in her Sun column.

Also Thursday, Mayor John Dunbar expressed his appreciation for Stensaas’ work, which he said went beyond simply gathering news into building a deeper sense of community in Yountville.

“I appreciate how Sharon and the Sun have really connected the residents of Yountville,” he said. “The real value of a small-town paper isn’t so much in the breaking news; it’s about providing the community a connection to what’s happening in our neighborhoods, with our friends, and it’s really as much a way to stay connected as a community as it is a news source.”