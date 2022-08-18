 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Calistoga Tribune to cease publication

  • Updated
  • 0
Napa news on display at the Napa County Historical Society

Pat Hampton, right, owner/publisher of the Calistoga Tribune, visited the News exhibit at the Napa County Historical Society. In the middle is Kim Beltran and to the left is Nicole Beltran. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The Calistoga Tribune, the only remaining newspaper that solely serves Calistoga, will soon cease publication, according to a Thursday report from the Yountville Sun.

The Sun report says that Calistoga Tribune publishers Pat Hampton, 72, and Ramona Asmus, 67, announced the weekly newspaper will stop publishing soon, likely at the end of September.

“Although we are heartsick at having to make this decision, we know it is the best one for our family and our future,” Hampton told the Sun. “Newspaper economics being what they are, sustaining a paper in a town this small with resources that don’t stretch far enough takes its toll,” Hampton said.

The independently-owned Tribune started up in 2002. The Weekly Calistogan — owned by the Napa Valley Register’s parent company Lee Enterprises — ceased print publication at the end of March.

People are also reading…

The Yountville Sun article also notes that Sun editor and publisher Sharon Stensaas, 73, announced that she will retire this year, and is seeking new stewards or owners to take the paper forward. Stensaas started the independent weekly newspaper in 1998.

This is a developing story. 

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists: Newly discovered asteroid impact site possibly related to the one that killed dinosaurs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News