Calistoga Tribune to cease publication

The Calistoga Tribune, the only remaining newspaper that solely serves Calistoga, will soon cease publication, according to a Thursday report from the Yountville Sun.

The Sun report says that Calistoga Tribune publishers Pat Hampton, 72, and Ramona Asmus, 67, announced the weekly newspaper will stop publishing soon, likely at the end of September.

“Although we are heartsick at having to make this decision, we know it is the best one for our family and our future,” Hampton told the Sun. “Newspaper economics being what they are, sustaining a paper in a town this small with resources that don’t stretch far enough takes its toll,” Hampton said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The independently-owned Tribune started up in 2002. The Weekly Calistogan — owned by the Napa Valley Register’s parent company Lee Enterprises — ceased print publication at the end of March.

The Yountville Sun article also notes that Sun editor and publisher Sharon Stensaas, 73, announced that she will retire this year, and is seeking new stewards or owners to take the paper forward. Stensaas started the independent weekly newspaper in 1998.

This is a developing story.