Calistoga Tribune to keep publishing until end of 2022 while owners figure out future of paper

The Calistoga Tribune, the weekly community newspaper that serves Calistoga, will be sticking around in its current form at least until the end of 2022 while its owners figure out a future for the paper, publisher Pat Hampton announced in the Tribune on Thursday.

About two weeks ago, Hampton announced the independently-owned, 20-year-old paper would likely stop publishing by the end of September, owing to financial difficulties and the need for Hampton — who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about seven years ago — to retire.

In response, the Calistoga community organized to try and save the paper, and Hampton received several inquiries from people interested in buying the paper or folding it into a non-profit.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I wrote we were done and then dozens of you said we were not; that something had to be done because where would your news come from?” Hampton wrote. “… In a few short days there was talk of a concert in the park to raise funds, a Friends of the Tribune group was started to brainstorm other support activities. We were contacted by people inside and outside the county, who wanted to talk about buying the Tribune and/or folding it into a non-profit organization or leaving it as is with updated business plans and increased staffing.”

Hampton wrote that she asked the Tribune Staff whether they’d be willing to put out the paper out until the end of the year, and they responded with a unanimous “yes.”

“So we’ll stay open until all negotiations have been completed and a solution for the future of the Tribune is secured,” Hampton wrote.