Calistoga urges Napa County to revise tree cutting ordinance

The second problem, Malliard stated, is that planting new trees does not make up for the loss of mature, old-growth trees which have an important role to play in efforts to halt and reverse climate change, and the capacity to both remove atmospheric greenhouse gases and to permanently store these gases in the form of carbon.

“It does not obey the spirit of the desire to conserve,” she said.

The county's tree protection ordinance does not apply to Calistoga, however, which has its own separate tree protection ordinance, according to a report by city staff. That ordinance was put into place in 1991, and applies to trees within the city limits.

Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said of the new resolution it’s not often that one jurisdiction tells another what to do.

“I don’t want the implication to be that the county is not doing anything about (the issue) or ignoring the topic. Through the climate action committee and in other ways we are working along with them,” he said.

Malliard also noted that the city of Calistoga acting alone in endorsing the resolution is not likely to influence the county, but in the last few days an American Canyon City Council member has also expressed interest in NCSA's recommendations.