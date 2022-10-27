Calistoga voters asked to consider $41 million school bond

Voters in the cities of Napa and American Canyon voters aren’t alone when it comes to considering school bond measures this election season. Calistoga voters are also being asked to decide whether to support a $41 million school bond for the Calistoga Joint Unified School District.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Known as Measure B, the funding would largely be used to finish up work started using funds from the $42 million Measure A, the district’s most recent bond measure, which was approved by about 65% of voters in 2010, said CJUSD superintendent Audra Pittman.

Measure A funds have so far been used to modernize some classrooms, add a new gym to the Calistoga Junior/Senior High School, and bring about technology upgrades, among other investments, according to Pittman. Remaining Measure A funds will be used to create a new kindergarten playground and learning area, modernize the Calistoga Elementary School kitchen, build a new building at the high school, and carry out district-wide technology improvements.

Measure B would finish up classroom upgrades and modernize the old Calistoga Junior/Senior high school gym — which was built in the 1960s and doesn’t have air conditioning, Pittman said — as well as improve the Palisades High School continuation academy and sports fields. Additionally, the funds would be used to improve technology and add generators to each of the district’s campuses, so the schools can function during a power outage.

“Remaining bond funds would get us through a portion of what we needed to do, but it wouldn’t get us through all of it,” Pittman said Thursday. “We still have about $41 million in modernization or new things that we want to do that our Measure A is not going to fund.”

School bond measures require a 55% majority of votes to pass. Local school districts seek to pass them at relatively regular intervals because the state of California — responsible for almost all public school district funding — doesn’t generally fund facilities.

Bond measures incur a debt, which property owners are responsible for paying back, with interest, over several years through an increase to property taxes. Measure B would therefore add on an average annual tax rate of $45 per $100,000 of assessed value onto property tax bills, according to an impartial analysis by Napa County.

Pittman noted that, if the bond is rejected, the district would likely need to plan to put another school bond measure on the ballot in 2024.

“If it doesn’t pass, obviously then we would continue with the current work we’re doing with the remaining funds from our 2010 bond,” Pittman said. “But we would have to rethink how to move forward with our phase two from our Facilities Master Plan, and we would have to put a pause on it and we wouldn’t be able to continue to use the momentum we currently have.”

Matt Reid, who was recently appointed to the Calistoga school board, was among those who signed an official argument supporting the bond measure that was submitted to Napa County. No official opposition was submitted.

Reid said in an email he was motivated to support the measure because of the “evident need to renew our facilities.” He also noted that the district’s Career Technical Education programs are growing rapidly, and outgrowing the space they’re in.

“Our CTE programs are growing rapidly, and outgrowing the space they are now in,” Reid wrote. “We need to expand and enhance these classrooms and equipment to provide our students the career and technical education they need and deserve. Many classrooms are in need of modernization to provide the services needed for education in 2022 and moving forward.”

Laurel Rios, a candidate for the school board, also signed in support of the bond measure.

“I know this bond focuses a lot on infrastructure and technology,” Rios said. “So I think improving both of those is a necessity for our kids. As a community, as a whole, it’s great to support the kids who are in our community because they are the potential future of our community; investing our money in them is a great way to go.”

A new Calistoga school board

New Calistoga school board members are also being elected this year, but that race, at this point, is effectively noncompetitive. That’s because the board recently appointed candidate Matt Reid to a seat to serve the remainder of former trustee Julie Elkeshen’s term, which runs through 2024. Earlier this month, Reid submitted a letter to the editor to the Register urging voters to choose Indira López-Jones and Laurel Rios — the two remaining candidates — for the two seats up for election.

Reid said in an email he previously served on the board from 2016 to 2020 — with the goal of choosing an “outstanding replacement” for then-departing superintendent Esmerelda Mondragon — but lost his seat in the 2020 election. He added that he thinks López-Jones is a fantastic board member, and he’s confident Rios will be a great addition to the board.

“The more time I spent on the Board and the more I learned about how education works in Calistoga, California, and the US, the more interested I became in education and the more I wanted to help guide our schools,” Reid wrote.

López-Jones, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, is currently the CJUSD board president and program director for UpValley Family Centers.

Rios said she was born and raised in Calistoga and went through the school district herself before attending San Francisco State University. She owns the baking company Fi & Mi, which she said she started up after losing her job during the pandemic.

“I had to figure something out I could do from home, because my daughter was doing kindergarten through Zoom,” Rios said.

Rios added that she believes going through the Calistoga school system gives her a bit of a different perspective, and she’s grateful for how the district shaped her life.

“I’m a strong believer in the public school system and I do believe we can get the best education out there even in the public setting,” Rios said. “I feel like it is an integral part of the child’s success in school and even growing into a human on the social and emotional side as well. I couldn’t think of a better way to get involved than to run for school board.”