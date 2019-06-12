Calistoga native Antonius Wells has been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy this fall, Rep. Mike Thompson’s office announced.
Wells attended Justin-Siena High School in Napa before receiving a U.S. Naval Academy Foundation Scholarship to attend the academy’s preparatory school. There he maintained a 4.0 GPA. In high school, he was captain of his lacrosse team for three years.
“Military service is a deep responsibility and I am honored each year to nominate candidates from our district to attend our nation’s military service academies. These students represent our community’s highest standards of academic dedication and public service and those accepted this year have completed a competitive application process,” said Thompson.
Wells was joined by Aaron Hern and Alan Kobylik, both Martinez residents who attend Alhambra Senior High School. Hern was chosen to attend U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School, and Kobylik, who is the son of immigrants from the Soviet Czech Republic, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.