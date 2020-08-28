 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Call goes out for gift cards, volunteers to deal with Napa area fire impacts

Call goes out for gift cards, volunteers to deal with Napa area fire impacts

{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch box after the fire

A lunchbox at the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa park where dozens of residences burned. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is soliciting gift cards to help fire victims. The organization is not accepting any physical donations.

Residents are encouraged to donate gas, food or VISA/Mastercard gift cards that can be used for each recipient’s specific needs.

In Napa County, cards can dropped off around the clock at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. There is an online donation page:  https://cvnl.org/donate-2/

Volunteers are urgently needed as well to help with the fire response in Napa and surrounding counties. For more information about Napa County, go to https://volunteer.cvnl.org/

Watch Now: Surveying the damage: Burned out Berryessa residents

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News