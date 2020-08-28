Call goes out for gift cards, volunteers to deal with Napa area fire impacts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is soliciting gift cards to help fire victims. The organization is not accepting any physical donations.

Residents are encouraged to donate gas, food or VISA/Mastercard gift cards that can be used for each recipient’s specific needs.

In Napa County, cards can dropped off around the clock at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. There is an online donation page: https://cvnl.org/donate-2/

Volunteers are urgently needed as well to help with the fire response in Napa and surrounding counties. For more information about Napa County, go to https://volunteer.cvnl.org/

